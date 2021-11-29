the most interesting come from Esselunga

The historical moment is very special and many are still looking for a job that can be considered such.

There is a world that never stops, or rather, almost never. It is that of large-scale distribution, large stores, high-level commerce. In that industry today there seems to be some opening also and above all as regards the aspect that interests most of today’s citizens, the possibility of working. Too many months passed with a thousand difficulties and an unemployment rate that is still too high in certain areas. Nothing is taken for granted, the historical moment is particular and every proposal can become a precious thing.

Looking at websites which notoriously report news from the world of work, there seems to be at the moment one company above all ready to hire new staff, it is Esselunga. The infamous large-scale distribution chain it is in fact looking for new resources to be included in its staff with the role of Supervisors in the various points of sale. The selections to try to enter to be part of the great Esselunga family are in fact open. The requirements and application procedures are well defined in the main channels of the company.

Job offers: how to apply for the required positions

THE Esselunga points of sale interested in finding new candidates to be included as surveillance officers are the following: Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Liguria, Piedmont and Tuscany. The insertion foreseen for the new resources is clearly full time with a training period for candidates who will reinforce the already provided internal security system provided by the company. Training courses for expert staff will provide maximum effectiveness in terms of learning the required tasks.

Necessary requirement for the candidacy as safety manager in Esselunga is the high school diploma, knowledge of the office package and willingness to travel and mobility in the area, in addition to the always useful experience in the same sector. Interested parties will be able to access the “Work with us” section from the company website and learn about the various open positions. The appropriate online form will be useful to send concretely the candidacy to the company for the position sought. In short, there is no shortage of job opportunities and a consolidated reality such as Esselunga fielded its professionalism and its renowned context for new work experiences and professional positions. sure success.