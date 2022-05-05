The most INTRIGUING movie that will make you think about your memories of the past is on HBO Max; Safety pin! |TRAILER

Since people have spent prolonged stays at home after the pandemic, users in search of entertainment are wondering what they can watch on the various streaming platforms, where a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres can be found.

In this sense, one of the users’ favorite platforms is HBO Max, which has recently established itself as a success factory and continues to prove it, as this series and movie site continues to nurture its catalog based on the demands of users. subscribers.

What we found on HBO Max

In this sense, the titles offered by the platform that is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery have undoubtedly changed the way of consuming series and movies, and in this sense, the success has been so much that even this platform has managed to revive productions that passed unnoticed after having been released in cinema or on television.

Since its arrival on the streaming market in 2020, HBO Max has established itself as strong competition for other platforms that already monopolized this market, mainly because it has included various iconic series in its catalog that are considered classics, such as Friends. , Sex and the City, The Office, among others.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform is constantly working to bring new titles of various genres to keep people of all ages entertained.

What is “Reminiscence” about?

On this occasion, we recommend the film “Reminiscence”, which is within the extensive catalog of HBO Max, which features performances by Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Daniel Wu, Angela Sarafyan, Marina de Tavira, Natalie Martinez, Teri Wyble, Sam Medina, Sue-Lynn Ansari, Mojean Aria, and Demi Castro.

“Reminiscence” follows a science fiction and romance story about the life of Nick Bannister, a private investigator who is dedicated to investigating the study of the past, helping his clients recover lost memories.

However, his life changes radically after Mae appears in his life, who goes with him to find a lost object in the past, where he finds a violent conspiracy that will change his perception of time-space.

