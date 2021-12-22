If you are wondering what they are the most listened to Christmas songs this year, here you find the charts of the 10 most listened to Christmas songs on Spotify both in Italy and in the world, and the ranking of the most popular Christmas classics of all time.

Christmas is almost upon us, and the Christmas atmosphere is also being felt thanks to the songs and playlists dedicated to this magical time of the year. According to data collected by Spotify, the Christmas season actually officially began on Sunday, November 28, the day that recorded the highest number of streams of Christmas songs outside the month of December.

Ache this year the platform has therefore revealed which are the most listened to Christmas songs: the queen of the holidays remains Mariah Carey, with “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which only this year counts more than 8 million streams globally (and which has recently reached one billion in total!), followed by “Last Christmas” of the Wham! And “It’s Beginning to look a Lot like Christmas” from Michael Bublé.

The most listened to Christmas songs on Spotify in 2021

Here are the most listened Christmas songs of the year on Spotify in Italy and globally, from 1st November to 9th December 2021:

In Italy:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey “Last Christmas” – Wham! “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” – Michael Bublé “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! ” – B. Swanson Quartet, Frank Sinatra (with The B. Swanson Quartet) “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms “Feliz Navidad” – José Feliciano “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande “Snowman” – Sia “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” – Michael Bublé “Rockin ‘Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

In the world:

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey “Last Christmas” – Wham! “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” – Michael Bublé “Jingle Bell Rock” – Bobby Helms “Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams “Snowman” – Sia “Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber “Underneath the Tree” – Kelly Clarkson

The most listened to Christmas songs of all time

Here is the ranking with the most listened to Christmas songs of all time: