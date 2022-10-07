The most lurid scenes that Ana de Armas read in Blonde to bring Marilyn to life

From its premiere at the last Venice Film Festival to Ana de Armas’ statements about the sex scenes she stars in Blonde, the film inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe does not stop causing controversy. Sometimes with certain arguments and others, most of the time, by idle gossip that has nothing to do with the cinematographic fact.

As is known, Blonde not strictly a biopic or biographical film, but is inspired by the famous novel by the American writer (eternal candidate for the Nobel Prize for Literature) Joyce Carol Oates, who in turn makes a fiction of some events in the life of Norma Jeane, known by her name artistic Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas in BlondeNetflix

These are some of the most lurid scenes in the novel Blonde

Carol Oates’s voluminous novel has 933 pages and a groundbreaking style that borders on the experimental, and that will throw you off reading if you expect a traditional narrative. The voices of different characters overlap and the events take place in reality and in the head of the protagonist, Norma Jeane, as also occurs in Blondethe film directed by Andrew Dominik that is already one of the most viewed on Netflix.

Of the controversy created by the film based on her novel and its stark treatment of sexuality, Carol Oates opined in a recent interview: “Obviously it’s not for everyone. metoo the crude exposure of sexual predation in Hollywood be seen as exploitation“.

Below you can read a selection of some excerpts from the novel Blonde on which the film has been inspired.

“Do you fancy a warm hug on a cold winter night?…

And in Van Nuys High School English and Literature class, Sidney Haring confiscated the March 1945 issue of Pageant magazine from a group of rioters, tossed it nonchalantly on the desk, and later perused it privately, passing the notes. Pages up to the one the hooligans had pointed to, no doubt with obscene intent; Then he pushed his glasses up the bridge of his nose to get a better look, astonished, at…

– Norma Jeane!

He recognized her instantly despite her thick layer of makeup and her provocative posture, her head on one side, her mouth painted a dark shade of carmine open in a dreamy, drunken smile, her eyes narrowed in a ridiculous expression of ecstasy. She was wearing high heels and a wrinkled semi-sheer nightgown that fell to mid-thigh, and under her curiously pointed breasts she was clasping something that looked like a stuffed panda with a stupid smile plastered on her face: Fancy a warm hug on the cold winter night? Haring began to breathe through his mouth. Tears clouded her vision.

– Norma Jeanne. Holy God (…)

“He pushed me on a white fur rug saying lie down, little blonde…”

Mr. Z smiled and said Enough with the AVIARY, I see that it bores you and I was surprised because I wasn’t bored, I didn’t act like I was wondering if Mr. Z always played a different role than the script seemed to indicate a movie producer would want to catch the others by surprise because he’s the only one who has the script Which one of them are you, blonde? But don’t tell me your name what is your specialty? Now she looked at me with disgust as if I smelled bad. I felt so hurt and stunned that I would have wanted to protest because naturally I had showered in the morning (…)

Mr. Z pushed me onto a white fur rug saying lie down, little blonde, and only then did I understand Mr. Z is my father, right? (…)

All I would remember later about Mr. Z would be his small, wet eyes, his garlicky breath, and the sheen of sweat on his bald head visible through his stiff hairs, and the pain of the hard, I think, oily, knobby rubber thing. at the tip first in the crack of my buttocks and then in the depths of me attacking like a beak Inside, inside as inside as possible I can’t remember how long it took for Mr. Z to collapse like a weary swimmer on the beach, moaning and panting. I was horrified that the old man would have a heart attack or stroke and I would be blamed. I’m tired of hearing those cruel and funny stories. They’re funny when you hear them, but not when you’re the victim. My salary was $100 a week and soon they would raise it to 110 unless they rescinded it from acting as had happened to other girls in the acting class, then they would have to move from the La Productora club because they would no longer have any chance (…)

“She knew that in this way she would please her lover…”

Then Cass, the handsome young man, came out naked and ruffled-haired on the tiny balcony where she stood and held out a hand with two white pills.

-What is that? Norma Jeane asked suspiciously.

-A potion to help you sleep, my dear Norma. “That it’ll help us both sleep,” Cass answered, kissing the damp nape of her neck.

-A magic potion? Norma Jeane asked.

-Magic potions don’t exist. But this one.

Norma Jeane turned her back in disapproval. It wasn’t the first time Cass had offered her sedatives. Barbiturates, as they were called. Or whiskey, gin, rum. And she would have liked to give in. She knew that this would please her lover, who rarely slept without first taking pills, alcohol, or both. Cass bragged that sheer exhaustion couldn’t beat hers. With her warm breath on Norma Jeane’s ear, wrapping an arm around her breasts, she said:

-A great Greek philosopher said that, of all the states of the human being, there is none as sweet as not having been born. Although I believe that the sweetest state is sleep. You are dead, but alive. There is no other sensation so pleasant.

“Then he realized that there were two people on the bed, two young men…”

– Cass? It’s me, Norm.

Inside the house smell of whiskey. There was a lamp burning in the kitchen, but the narrow hallway was dark. The young woman saw no light under the bedroom door, which was ajar. I called again in a low voice:

– Cass? are you asleep? I am sleepy!

Suddenly she felt like a cuddly kitten. I pushed the door. There was the bed, a luxurious double bed, too big for the room, and on it Cass, naked and covered to the waist with a sheet. Norma Jeane had the disconcerting impression that the shock of dark shaggy hair that covered her chest had not been there before her and that her shoulders and torso were more muscular than she remembered.

– Cass? she murmured again.

Then she realized that there were two people in the bed, two young men. the closest, The stranger lay on his back, with his arms crossed behind his head and his hairy pubis barely covered by the sheet. while the other, Cass, perched on her elbow and smiled. They were both drenched in sweat. Two young bodies, beautiful and shiny. In a heartbeat, before Norma Jeane could escape, Cass jumped off the bed naked, agile as a dancer, and caught hold of her wrist with one hand while she tugged at her companion’s thigh with the other.

– Norm, darling! Do not go. I want to introduce you to Eddy C. He is also my twin (…).

“When they did it in that way that she didn’t like, that hurt and hurt long after…”

Her power was that she was the Woman. They were the Men and she, the Woman. A magical and indissoluble triumvirate, as Cass pompously put it. Oh, they adored her! they wanted her She was sure. When they paraded with her in public, they were beaming with pride and possession. Marilyn Monroe, the brainchild of The Producer, was on the verge of fame and astute Hollywood natives Cass and Eddy G. knew what this could mean, even if the girl didn’t. (Come on! Not six fools, that won’t happen. Like Jean Harlow? Or Joan Crawford? I’m not that important. I know who I am, how hard I have to work, how afraid I am. The fact that she sometimes looks like someone else is just a camera trick.) Even when Cass and Eddy G. laughed at her, Norma Jeane knew she was loved. Because she did it like someone laughing at a younger and inexperienced sister.

Still, well… sometimes his laughter was cruel. Norma Jeane tried to remember those times when the boys seemed to gang up on her. When they hurt her by making love to her. When they did it the way she didn’t like, that she hurt and hurt long after, so much so that she could hardly sit up, that she had to sleep on her stomach and take painkillers or Cass’s magic pills. She didn’t understand why they liked to do it that way.

-It’s not natural, is it? I mean… it can’t be normal.

Laughter and more laughter as little Norma blinked back the tears that welled up in her bright azure blue eyes (…).