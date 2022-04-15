the most macabre processions of Holy Week

In places in the Philippines, Spain, Mexico and El Salvador, extreme representations of the passion of Christ continue to be carried out, despite the fact that in some cases they are disapproved by the Catholic Church.

The Holy Week processions in which physical punishment and self-flagellation are practiced usually have the complicity of the faithful and tourists who, every year, flock to enjoy these shocking scenes in which the penitents put their faith to the test by emulating the sufferings of the Nazarene during his agony.

Without a doubt, the most violent Holy Week takes place in the Philippines, in the province of Pampanga, about 100 kilometers north of Manila. Its origin is found in a version of the passion of Christ written by a local playwright in the middle of the last century, in which maximum suffering is considered an effective way to cleanse sins.

The Filipino Ordeal

The Filipino ordeal concludes with a literal crucifixion, with three-inch nails piercing the hands and feet of the penitent to recreate as realistically as possible the death of Christ. The extras, among whom there are also women, remain nailed to the cross for about ten minutes before being taken down for a medical examination after performing an act of supreme communion, scrupulously reproducing the last suffering of the Nazarene in a sequence as intense as it is macabre.

The moments before the crucifixion are also starkly recreated, with the penitents flagellating their backs with bamboo sticks, wearing crowns of thorns on their heads and some carrying crosses weighing more than 25 kilos on their shoulders.

The Philippine Holy Week, which began to be celebrated in an extreme way in 1962, is disapproved by the health authorities and the local Catholic Church, just as it happens in other latitudes where this type of representations are carried out to the limit.

“The crucifixion and death of Jesus are more than enough to save humanity from the effects of its sins. They are events that occur once in a lifetime and that there is no need to repeat,” warns Jerome Secillano, of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of the Philippines, by questioning these practices that each year bring together a multitude of devotees, but also curious people who seek strong emotions.

The Crossroads of Taxco

The Mexican population of Taxco is another of the places that occupies a prominent space in the planetary ranking of the most impressive staging of Holy Week, such as the procession of the Entrecruzados.

Hundreds of hooded men walk barefoot about two kilometers through the narrow cobbled streets of the historic center of the Mexican town carrying heavy rolls of thorns on their backs, accompanied by the flagellants who whip their backs with whips topped with nails, which causes bleeding sores. . So that nothing is missing in this gloomy setting, the souls also participate in the procession, women dressed in black who drag chains and carry crosses.

El Salvador: one whiplash, one less sin

A more playful and much less painful representation is the one that takes place in El Salvador, specifically in the towns of Texistepeque and Chalchuapa, where those known as devils or talcigüines take to the streets hooded, dressed in red and brandishing leather straps to dedicate themselves to whipping indiscriminately; also to passers-by who cross their path. Tradition says that for each whipping received, one less sin, so locals and tourists resignedly receive the shaking of the little devils that are used thoroughly during a procession that many find funny, even if they come out bruised.

In Spain, extreme recreations of Holy Week also continue to take place, despite the fact that in recent decades the most gruesome ones have been disappearing.

The martyrdom in San Vicente de la Sonsierra

In San Vicente de la Sonsierra, a small town in La Rioja, the medieval tradition of the ‘picaos’ subsists, whereby during the procession on Holy Thursday and the Stations of the Cross on Friday, the penitents walk through the town barefoot, hooded and whipping their heads. back over the shoulder, alternately. Each one inflicts between 800 and a thousand lashes on himself, while another brother lightly hits the bruises with a ball of wax embedded with six crystals to make the blood flow from the back and avoid further complications. When the martyrdom ends, the penitent receives a cure with rosemary water.

The mystery of the “impalaos”

The ’empalaos’ of Valverde de la Vera, in Cáceres, also compete in their own way to create the most overwhelming scenes. In one of the most mysterious and sinister traditions of Spanish Holy Week, the torsos and arms of the penitents are completely tied with an esparto rope to be tied crosswise to a plow tiller. Next, they walk barefoot through the dark streets of the town, with the trunk on their backs and a crown of thorns on their heads, covered by a white veil, kneeling as a sign of mutual respect every time they meet other ’empalaos’.

“All the explanations were religious, hence it was the ecclesiastical institution and its members who were obliged to show signs of public atonement as a collective response, encouraging parishioners to attend religious services, solemn masses, fasts, processions, confessions en masse and penances, to achieve divine forgiveness,” says historian Gloria Franco Rubio, alluding to the medieval origins of the purging of sins during Holy Week.

In the 18th century, the Spanish authorities prohibited the presence of flagellants and cavaliers during Holy Week processions, considering that they violated decorum and good taste. Little by little, these mortification ceremonies disappeared, which, however, continue to be performed in various parts of the Catholic galaxy, some of them arising from more modern versions, but just as impressive and painful.