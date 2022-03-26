The most memorable speeches in Oscar history

The ceremony of oscars 2022 it’s here. After a long wait, the most special night of the year has finally arrived for the world of cinema, the one in which the brightest stars of Hollywood they put on their best clothes to parade through a Red carpet that captures the eyes of the whole world.

This Sunday, March 27, at 5:00 p.m. (2 a.m. on Monday in Spain) one of the most important events in the world begins. In addition, the expectation for this 94th edition of the Oscar Awards is even higher than that of previous years, because after the last gala was highly conditioned by the restrictions of the pandemic, this 2022 the measures will be more lax and the celebrities will be able to display their full potential.

As the night progresses the nominees they will feel how their nerves increase, impatient to know if they are the lucky ones who manage to get a statuette. However, only a few will ultimately be the winners that they have the opportunity to go on stage to collect the prestigious award and deliver their speeches.

Throughout the history of the Oscar Awards, some of those awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have starred in great moments, full of emotion and often spontaneity.

Bong Joong Ho, 2020

One of the most recent speeches to highlight was that of the South Korean director of ‘Parasites’, Bong Joon Ho, which asked for applause and recognition for the directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, in addition to stating that the award would be shared with the directors nominated in the category. The final sentence was also famous: “Thanks, I’m going to get drunk until tomorrow morning.”

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Penelope Cruz, 2009

How to forget that magical moment when Penelope Cruz won the statuette for Best Actress for her role in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, becoming the first Spanish woman to achieve it. The discussion of the Madrid actress was up to the task and left a phrase to remember: “Has anyone here ever fainted? Because I’m still going to be the first.”

After the first words, Penelope thanked the Oscar, in a very long minute and a half, to Spain, to all the directors who have made her the actress she is today, Almodóvar, Bigas Luna and Fernando Trueba, as well as to “all the actors of my country”. The interpreter also mentioned Alcobendas, “where I grew up”, as well as her parents and siblings. “I grew up in a place called Alcobendas, where this was not a very realistic dream.”

Viola Davis, 2017

In 2017, his performance in the movie ‘Fences’ allowed Viola Davis enter the short list of black performers who have won a statuette. The South Carolina actress beat out Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams for Best Supporting Actress.

Going onstage, Davis blurted out a most emotional speech in which he made it clear that his intention is to tell the stories of those who have already left: “People constantly ask me: what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I answer: exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, lhe stories of people who had big dreams and never saw those dreams come true. People who fell in love, and lost. I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live life.”

Michael Moore, 2003

The American director has always been a controversial activist, and when picking up the Oscar for best documentary for ‘Bowling for Columbine‘ showed his rejection of the war in Iraq. That was the year in which the United States, along with other allies, invaded the country and marked the beginning of the war. “We live in a time when a man sends us to war for fictitious reasons. Shame on you, Mr. Bush!. And any time you have the Pope or the Dixie Chicks against you, it means your time is up,” Moore proclaimed.

Tom Hank, 1994

Between 1994 and 1995 Tom Hanks achieved the record of being the second actor in history to win two awards as Leading Actor consecutively for his roles in ‘Philadelphia’ and ‘Forrest Gump’. The Californian interpreter thus became the first actor to play a homosexual character to win the Oscar. Hanks devoted his words to making a tribute to all victims of AIDS. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my drama teacher, one of the best gay Americans I know,” he said.

Hanks also praised AIDS victims like Gilkerson, an actor and puppeteer from San Francisco who died in 1989: “The streets of heaven are too full of angels”concluded the actor.