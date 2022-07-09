The most modern guest wore moccasins to the Valencian summer wedding

With tuxedo lapels, the jacket flirts with proportions oversized on the sleeves and shoulders, contrasting with the tight silhouette of the asymmetrical top. This one almost seems to touch the pants, (as if together they formed a jumpsuit), which also opts for a wide cut. The moccasins, on the other hand, walk in the line of the slippers, (the slippers that English aristocrats of the 19th century used at home). And from such a mixture arises a comfortable and liberating outfit, which does not seem to require any additional effort. This is how you manage not to go to a wedding in disguise. An image that is enhanced by wet-look hair, which adds a fun touch to the sobriety of black.

After seeing Alba, we inevitably remember the guest who wore ballerinas with a sequined dress to the wedding of the journalist Marina Valdés and the player Javier Ribelles, also held in Valencia. The question naturally arises: are we getting tired of wearing heels to weddings? Perhaps comfort begins to be above any imposed tradition. Will this twist carry over to the red carpet? There is the unwritten rule of the Cannes Film Festival, which requires its guests to wear heels; and there the consequent rebellions, since some actresses like Julia Roberts or Kristen Stewart have come to take off their shoes in their red carpet as a protest. Be that as it may, we are left with Alba’s idea for the next wedding to which we are invited.

