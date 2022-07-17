The most nominated series of the Emmys that you can see now

DISNEY + Bluey, the series with a childish appearance that hooks adults

The Television Academy in the United States has already revealed the list of candidate productions to be chosen as the best of the best of the North American small screen. The 74th Emmy Awards gala will celebrate the September 12so there is enough time to catch up and/or discover the most nominated fictions, since all the favorites are available on the platforms of streaming homelands. The times when you had to wait months, if not years, to see an award-winning foreign series have passed, so it’s time to take advantage of the summer.

Succession (25 nominations – HBO Max)

This catalog of human evil continues to gain a following season after season. It’s already on the third, and the characters continue to be hateful while the series continues to engage based on lies, betrayals, manipulations and all the backstabbing one can imagine. As addictive as it is depressing, in her last season she has managed to maintain her level, if not increase it, thanks to the strength of her plot. You can subscribe to HBO Max here.

Ted Lasso (20 nominations- Apple TV+)

With its third season on the horizon (it will be its last), the comedy starring Jason Sudeikis It has become the great attraction of the Apple TV + catalog. Lasso is an American football coach who embarks on the adventure of directing the AFC Richmond, a football team from England. And he does it with disconcerting optimism and tenderness. But it won’t take long to discover that with those values ​​you don’t always win. At least not on the pitch. The character, who was born to announce the premier league on NBC, has gotten critics and audiences hooked on a choral cast (Nick Mohamed, hannah waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Sarah Niles) to which he himself intends to make them “believe again”.

The White Lotus (20 nominations – HBO Max)

The well-deserved fame it has Mike White of shaking his characters and the viewer does not decline with this series that he scripts and directs, in which a group of good people he goes to a Hawaiian resort to escape and face a series of problems that seem to them to be of great magnitude, but that might not be so great if it were compared with those of the people who are at his service. Practically the entire cast is nominated: from Murray Bartlett (who plays the part of his life as Armond, the manager of the establishment) until Alexandra Daddario (the long-suffering journalist married to a mama’s boy embodied by jake lacy) going by Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell YJennifer Coolidge. You can subscribe to HBO Max here.

Hacks (17 nominations – HBO Max)

Jean Smart is in one of the sweetest moments of a career that began in 1975. It doesn’t matter if what you have in front of you is a drama, a comedy or a thriller of action Who was one of the protagonists of classy girls or Martha Logan in 24 currently chaining success after success: it was Laurie Juspeczyk, the former Silk Specter, in Watchmen; Helen Fahey, the unclassifiable mother of the character of Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown; and now he triumphs with Hacksfor which she is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series, an award she already won last year for playing Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian who serves as Ava’s twisted mentor.hanna eibinder) a young writer. You can subscribe to HBO Max here.

Only murders in the building (17 nominations – Disney+)

With its second season just released at the time of writing these lines, the series maintains the bar reached in its debut, when it became one of the revelation series of 2021. Martin Short Y Steve Martin, old foxes, has been nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. They are joined in this fiction Selena Gomezforming a particular trio (an actor of a single success, a bankrupt theater director and a young artist with a dark past) fans of podcasts of true crime who embark on the investigation of an apparent suicide in the Astoria, the luxurious Manhattan building in which they live. the spanish illustrator Laura Perez has also been nominated in the Best Credit Title Design category for this series. To subscribe to Disney + you can access here.

Euphoria (16 nominations – HBO Max)

With 25 years, Zendaya She has become the youngest actress to be nominated for an Emmy Award twice thanks to her role as Rue Bennett in this teen drama from Sam Levinson where sex, drugs and violence set the pace. Last year the nomination became an award. Now it remains to be seen what happens in this edition, where, curiously, her co-star sydney sweeney also sports a double nomination being a year younger The difference? That his doublet occur in the same edition. Sweeney is nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in euphoria and for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Olivia in for the aforementioned The White Lotus. You can subscribe to HBO Max here.

Barry (14 nominations – HBO Max)

It may be the most unknown on the list, but with it its protagonist, bill hader, accumulates two Emmys and has been nominated for the third as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The attention to detail has made it one of the most captivating productions of the moment, a reflection on what it means to forgive and be forgiven that starts from the doubts of a hit man who discovers his calling as an actor during a mission in Los Angeles. You can subscribe to HBO Max here.

Dopesick: An Addiction Story (14 nominations – Disney+)

Michael Keaton is one of the favorites to win in the category of Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie, a category in which he competes with names like Colin FirthOscar Isaac either Andrew Garfield. He well deserves his role in this drama about OxyContin, the drug from the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma that caused the largest drug addiction epidemic in the United States, with more than half a million deaths since 1999. To subscribe to Disney + you can access here .

