The most outstanding premieres of Apple TV + for the coming months

With increasing presence in the platform market, AppleTV+ bet on the big stars to compete. just think about The morning showwhich brought back to Jennifer Aniston on television, or servantwhich produced by M.Night Shyamalan brought to Rupert Grint the Harry Potter to the small screen, to understand what is being talked about. For this reason, we want to tell you what the next most important releases will be, between now and May, both in terms of fiction series and documentaries.

March on Apple TV+

We Crashed (March 18)

With the prominence of Jared Leto and Anne Hathawaythis production inspired by a self-titled podcast tells the story of the rise and fall of WeWorkthe company they created Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey. Composed of eight episodes, it premiered the first 3 this Friday and will complete the rest on a weekly basis. Did you know the story of this company that was born as a coworking space, became worth 47 billion dollars and then came to nothing?

Pachinko (March 25)

This miniseries will have the peculiarity of mixing the Korean, Japanese and English languages. It will also premiere three episodes first and then complete its 8 with weekly broadcasts. It is based on a homonymous book that tells the story of a family of Korean immigrants who leave their country with the idea of ​​progressing in the world. Thus, they will circulate through different countries in search of the best for them. soo hugh (The Killing), is the creator and showrunner of the series.

April on Apple TV+

Slow Horses (April 1)

If you like espionage productions, this is the one. Starring nothing more and nothing less than Gary Oldmanwill be composed of 6 episodes written from the work of Mick Herron. The protagonists are a group of British spies from MI5, led by jackson lamb (Oldman), whose careers were destroyed by failed missions.

Roar (April 15)

Composed of 8 episodes and directed entirely by women, this anthology series will launch all the chapters simultaneously. It is inspired by the tales of cecelia ahern, which talk about what it means to be a woman today. The stories range from magical realism to futuristic productions and feature the production and leading role of Nicole Kidman.

They call me Magic (April 22)

Yes Winning Time left you wanting to know more about the life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, this four-part docuseries is the answer. To be the icon of Los Angeles Lakers until his fight with HIV, without neglecting his business life or his origins in Lansing, Michigan.

Shining Girls (April 29)

Eight episodes will shape this drama led by Elizabeth Moss based on the homonymous novel by Lauren Beukes. The story focuses on Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose career is cut short by a traumatic assault. A murder in which she sees similarities to her case will make her regain her will to investigate, with the idea of ​​finding out who was the person who attacked her.

May on Apple TV+

Tehran (May 6)

Another spy proposal will arrive at the beginning of May by AppleTV+. In this case, it is a new season. Headed by Glenn Close and throughout 8 episodes it will show the life of the agent of the Mossad, Tamar Rabinianwho infiltrates a very dangerous mission in the capital of Iran.

Now and Then (May 20)

With 8 episodes and spoken in English and Spanish, this series will focus on the dreams we have as children and how many really come true. How? The story will be told through a group of university friends who, after a weekend of partying, discover that one of them has died. 20 years later, they will have to face this dark past again, for something that threatens the tranquility they achieved.