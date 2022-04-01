The most outstanding series that arrive in April

The latest episodes of “Ozark”.

The different platforms and signals announced their series premieres for April, among which the final episodes of “ozarks” and the first batch of episodes of the last season of Better Call Saul”. The following is a list of the most important:

04/07 – TOKYO VICE (Premiere) – HBO Max

From the hand of the renowned filmmaker Michael Mann (“The Last of the Mohicans”) comes this eight-episode series based on the homonymous novel by Jake Adelstein. Young Ansel Elgort takes on the lead role as an American journalist who moves to Tokyo to work for a major local newspaper.

With the protection of a veteran detective (played by Ken Watanabe), the protagonist will begin to explore the dangerous world of the Japanese mafia known as yakuza, knowing firsthand the corruption and deceit of organized crime.

04/13 – ALMOST HAPPY (Season 2) – Netflix

Premieres the second season of the Argentine series starring and written by Sebastian Wainraichin which he gives life -with a semi-autobiographical look- to a neurotic and insecure radio host who tries to find himself in his adult life.

Directed by Hernan Guerschuny and with the tone of obsessive and somewhat dramatic humor that characterizes the host, the new installment will delve into the work and family conflicts that the protagonist goes through with Pilar (Natalie Perez), his ex-partner and mother of his two children, who begin to mature and confront their father.

04/15 – ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL (Premiere) – Netflix

Sienna MillerMichelle Dockery and Rupert Friend lead the cast of this Netflix proposal created by David E Kelley (“Big Little Lies”). In anthology format, the series based on the novel of the same name written by Sarah Vaughn brings to the screen different scandals within the privileged and often immoral British elites.

With a style very close to a psychological thriller, its episodes have the direction of the filmmaker SJ Clarkson and the participation in the cast of Naomi Scott, Ben Radcliffe, Josette Simon and Jonathan Coy.

Trailer “Anatomy of a Scandal” WATCH VIDEO

04/15 – OUTER RANGE (Premiere) – Amazon Prime Video

Follow Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and his family, who discovers a puzzling phenomenon on the edge of his ranch in Wyoming. Produced by Brad Pitt is a very interesting mix of western and supernatural mystery that follows the Abbott family saga.

As they deal with the disappearance of a clan member and a transgenerational feud with their neighbors, the Tillersons, the appearance of a huge dark hole in the middle of the field triggers a series of events with unknown ending.

04/18 – THE FIRST LADY (Premiere) – Paramount+

Gillian AndersonMichelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis give life to Eleanor RooseveltBetty Ford and Michelle Obamathree famous first ladies in American history who serve as testimony to the backstage of the White House and the role of presidential wives in that environment.

From the perspective of its protagonists, the ten-episode series created by Aaron Cooley (“Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.”) traces the activities and hidden power of influence of the charismatic women who accompanied some of the most remembered heads of state of the northern country.

04/19 – BETTER CALL SAUL (First part of the final season) – Netflix

The spin-off series of the memorable “Breaking Bad” begins the first steps of its final season. After the delays caused by the pandemic, to which were later added those that derived from the heart attack that its protagonist, Bob Odenkirksuffered on the set, the story of how Jimmy McGill became the lawyer Saul Goodman will finally have a conclusion.

Created by Vince Gilliganand with the return of Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Espositothe crime drama that managed to seduce old and new fans of the original strip will premiere one episode per week.

Trailer “Better Call Saul” WATCH VIDEO

04/21 – THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Season 2) – HBO Max

The plot led by Kaley Cuoco as the traumatized stewardess Cassie Bowden will have its continuation after a successful first installment that managed to position itself with a good number of nominations in the last season of American TV awards.

With its particular mix of comedy, drama and suspense, the new episodes of the strip will delve into the protagonist’s problems with the law and with alcohol, who this time will also have to deal with her mother, played by the legendary Sharon Stone.

Trailer “The Flight Attendant” WATCH VIDEO

24 – BARRY (Season 3) – HBO and HBO Max

The black comedy series starring and created by the actor and comedian bill hader arrives with its third batch of eight episodes in which Barry, a former hitman who travels to Los Angeles to carry out one of his dirty jobs, will definitely try to get away from that criminal world to advance in acting, his new passion.

Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Wrinkler participate in the cast of the season, which will also feature the return of Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

04/24 – GASLIT (Premiere) – Starzplay

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this series directed by matt ross (“Captain Fantastic”) that comes to Starzplay with its adaptation of the acclaimed podcast “Slow Burn” -of Lion Neyfakh-, which updates the story of the woman who publicly revealed the Watergate scandal from her political entrails in the early 70s.

The Oscar winner is Martha Mitchellwife of the then Attorney General of the United States, who was the victim of very serious mistreatment, abuse and unusual pressure to prevent the discovery of the episode that led to the controversial resignation of Richard Nixon.

04/25 – THE CITY IS OUR (WE OWN THIS CITY) (Premiere) – HBO and HBO Max

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simonthe mind behind the fundamental “The Wire”, “We own this city” is a miniseries based on the book by the Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fentonand narrates the rise and fall of the members of the Special Weapons Tracing Force of the city police, accused of corruption.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Greenthe series is headed by Jon Bernthaland a cast made up of Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams and Lucas VanEngen.

Trailer “The city is ours” WATCH VIDEO

04/29 – OZARK (Last episodes of the final season) – Netflix

The end of the dramatic and suspenseful strip created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams about the Byrde family and their dangerous involvement in drug money laundering. This time, they will have to decide whether to continue within the criminal system or definitively move away from crime.

Since its premiere, the series has garnered millions of fans thanks to its captivating story and the performances of the renowned Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy, the main couple, and the young Julia Garner in the role of Ruth, the clever criminal who helps them in their turbulent businesses.

04/29 – THE OFFER (Premiere) – Paramount+

Shortly after half a century of the premiere of “The Godfather”Paramount+ launches this biographical series that portrays behind the scenes of the making of this undisputed classic in the history of cinema directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The plot will be developed through the perspective of its producer, Albert Rudy, embodied by Miles Teller.

Its ten episodes, created by Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora”), also have figures such as Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Patrick Gallo, Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple and Colin Hank.

The list could be completed with the return of “Elite” (season 5, on 4/8 on Netflix), “Fear the Walking Dead” (second half of its seventh installment, on 18 on AMC), “Russian Doll” (season 2, on 20 on Netflix) , the science fiction series “The Man Who Fell to Earth” with Chiwetel Ejiofor (on the 25th, by Paramount+) and the animated series “Undone” (Season 2, the 29th on Amazon Prime Video).