World

The most particular Forests in the world, which ones to see

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read





The most particular Forests in the world, which ones to see
































December 23, 2021

There is nothing more effective than a walk in the trees to soothe the soul. Precisely for this reason, not long ago, we told you about the most beautiful woods in Italy. Today, however, we want to take you to discover some forests around the world that are truly unique and absolutely worth visiting. The first wood that we recommend is the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China (pictured), an ethereal place that is home to rare species such as the ginkgo tree, as well as unusual primates and birds.











Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Keechant Sewell has been named New York Police Chief: she is the first woman to fill this role

1 week ago

Architect Richard Rogers died, with Piano he designed the Center Pompidou- Corriere.it

5 days ago

La Palma volcano lava has reached the sea again

November 11, 2021

“Here mild symptoms, but the West is boycotting us” – Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button