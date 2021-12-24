The most particular Forests in the world, which ones to see

There is nothing more effective than a walk in the trees to soothe the soul. Precisely for this reason, not long ago, we told you about the most beautiful woods in Italy. Today, however, we want to take you to discover some forests around the world that are truly unique and absolutely worth visiting. The first wood that we recommend is the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China (pictured), an ethereal place that is home to rare species such as the ginkgo tree, as well as unusual primates and birds.

