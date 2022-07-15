The most passionate moment of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne kissing, you will not believe what happened

friendship between Selena Gomez and the British model Cara Delevingne It is very close, since they have shared numerous events in various series, movies and different occasions, which makes them best friends from an early age, although this time they left the fans surprised, after seeing them kissing in a series from the platform of Disney+.

This happened in the series entitled “Only murders in the building”, in the second season of the story, it is reported that they are a couple and everything is linked by three people who are in danger of a crime, which they have to investigate the death of each of his victims in various places of New York.

Because nobody is talking about the kiss of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne pic.twitter.com/ZU3tOmJaez — Steven (@Steven9570) June 29, 2022

Making it clear to the British model about this scene, which is an experience that she had to interact in a non-visible way, appreciating that she is not seeing a friend in front of the cameras:

“It was just fun, when you know someone that well, it’s comfortable and you kind of have fun with it.”

In addition, the actress thanked Selena Gómez, for the simple fact of being able to accompany her for a few days, since they often see each other due to work commitments and cannot stop seeing each other throughout the day, expressing the following:

“We always get to see each other, but not so much because we are very busy, although that way I can spend the whole day with her, and also be able to work by her side.” “She’s an amazing person, she’s brilliant, one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with.”

Then the video of the kiss between Selena Gómez and Cara Delevigne: