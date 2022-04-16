The most pirated work of pop art in the world is protected as an NFT on the Bitcoin network

Key facts: The platform is based on RSK, a side chain that has Bitcoin as its main blockchain.

NFT Carnival focuses on making digital samples of Ibero-American artists.

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry continues to expand in Ibero-America, especially to boost artists from the region who have seen their works fall into the hands of piracy.

This is the case of the NFT Carnival platform, founded by the Argentinean Connie Ansaldi, which promotes art using collectible tokens as vehicles. But unlike most, who do it on the Ethereum network, she and her team built it on RSK, a sidechain powered by Bitcoin as the main blockchain.

In an interview with CriptoNoticias, during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, Ansaldi explained that Carnaval is a curated NFT art marketplace, focusing on Spanish-speaking artists. The project started because “in the Latin American secondary market it is very complex to resell art and we want to change that narrative,” he said.

“We want to do it on the most secure network, go back to the origins, we have a great challenge ahead because we have to teach people how to adopt this technology, since all NFTs run on Ethereum”, Ansaldi commented.

Connie Ansaldi, founder of Carnaval NFT, developed the Bitcoin platform with her team to go back to what they consider to be the origins of everything. Source: CriptoNoticias.

The founder of Carnival indicated that the mission of the platform is that art “is everywhere.” That is why they added the Chilean artist to the project Fab Ciraolo, who created the famous work called Frida del Rey, when NFTs did not exist and right now it is the “most copied and stolen work of contemporary art in the world,” he said.

In the opinion of the creator of Carnaval NFT, digital collectibles came to “change everything” in the lives of Latin American artists, as well as for collectors, galleries and museums.

«Artists have to evolve»

The CriptoNoticias team also had the opportunity to talk with Fab Ciraolo in the city of Miami, United States, where unveiled his vision of NFTs and his art.

At first he talked about what he is looking for with his works of art, which has iconic characters from music, film, television and art. On his Instagram account, @FabCiraolo, you can see Salvador Dalí, Diana of Wales, Víctor Jara, Cantinflas and even Gustavo Cerati in his works.

Chilean artist Fab Ciraolo is the creator of today’s most copied work of contemporary art. Source: CriptoNoticias.

“My work is clearly pop, I like to take icons that have a charge that is quite integrated into the psyche of society, I like to reinvent them and bring them to the present,” he explained.

On NFTs, he commented that This type of tools seems important to him because artists have to evolve.

“I really like as a pop artist to take all the structures I can to show my work and bitcoin yes or yes, it is something that is coming for the future and artists have to get into this,” he added.

Cyrus has a team of lawyers everywhere chasing people who copy their art –especially Frida del Rey- in flannels, sweaters, key chains, murals. This is because she did not have control over her work and its brand, now with the NFT she was able to mint the work and certify it as her authorship.

While NFTs are often tied to Ethereum or one of its second layer scalability solutions, it’s important to remember that the first NFTs inhabited Bitcoin sidechains and those were Rarepepe’s.

Despite the growth of Ethereum-based marketplaces like OpenSea, the high fees and slowness in the NFT buying process, it still leaves the Bitcoin network ahead of it.