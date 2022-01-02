Tech

the most played titles in 2021 in Europe, Fortnite in first place – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Nintendo has published the ranking of most played games in Europe during 2021 on Nintendo Switch, publishing the first 22 positions that see, also here, the domain of Fortnite placed in first place.

So let’s see the ranking of the 22 most played titles in 2021 in Europe on Nintendo Switch:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Minecraft
  4. Pokemon Sword
  5. Pokemon Shield
  6. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Rocket League
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Super Mario Odyssey
  11. FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
  12. Pokemon Unite
  13. Monster Hunter Rise
  14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  15. Super Mario Party
  16. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
  17. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee
  18. Splatoon 2
  19. FIFA 20 Legacy Edition
  20. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  21. Super Mario Maker 2
  22. Luigi’s Mansion 3

The Epic Games game continues to dominate even on Nintendo Switch, despite the presence of titles capable of attracting attention and totaling millions of units sold, which usually come from Nintendo itself. The popularity of Fortnite still manages to emerge, thanks also to its free-to-play essence that removes all access barriers.

In second place we find Animal Crossing: New Horizons but in third there is another stainless presence: Minecraft is still on the podium of the most used games during 2021 on Nintendo Switch in Europe, followed by the combination of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alldocube i7Book discount code | Core i7 budget notebook offering

2 weeks ago

Citroen C5 X, the watchword is wellness – Auto World

October 31, 2021

Battlefield 2042 available early today on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Nerd4.life

November 12, 2021

release, gameplay, Game Pass and everything we know

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button