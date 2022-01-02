the most played titles in 2021 in Europe, Fortnite in first place – Nerd4.life
Nintendo has published the ranking of most played games in Europe during 2021 on Nintendo Switch, publishing the first 22 positions that see, also here, the domain of Fortnite placed in first place.
So let’s see the ranking of the 22 most played titles in 2021 in Europe on Nintendo Switch:
- Fortnite
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Pokemon Sword
- Pokemon Shield
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Rocket League
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
- Pokemon Unite
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee
- Splatoon 2
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Epic Games game continues to dominate even on Nintendo Switch, despite the presence of titles capable of attracting attention and totaling millions of units sold, which usually come from Nintendo itself. The popularity of Fortnite still manages to emerge, thanks also to its free-to-play essence that removes all access barriers.
In second place we find Animal Crossing: New Horizons but in third there is another stainless presence: Minecraft is still on the podium of the most used games during 2021 on Nintendo Switch in Europe, followed by the combination of Pokémon Sword and Shield.