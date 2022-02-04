THE MOST POLLUTING CITIES IN THE WORLD: THE 25 METROPOLIS THAT ALONE PRODUCE 52% OF EMISSIONS | Latest news from Abruzzo

ROME – They cover just 2% of the earth’s surface, yet they contribute to a large extent to the climate crisis: they are the great cities of the world. The most polluting are the Chinese ones, but in the top 25 there are also Moscow, Istanbul, Tokyo and New York.

In the top-25 are: Handan with 200 million tons of Co2 equivalent released into the atmosphere every year, Shanghai (190 Mt Co2 eq.), Suzhou (150 Mt Co2 eq.), Dalian (143 Mt Co2 eq.), Beijing ( 133 Mt Co2 eq.), Tianjin (126 Mt Co2 eq.), Moscow (114 Mt Co2 eq.), Wuhan (112 Mt Co2 eq.), Qingdao (94 Mt Co2 eq.), Chongqing (82 Mt Co2 eq.) ), Wuxi (78 Mt Co2 eq.), Urumqi (76 Mt Co2 eq.), Bangkok (74 Mt Co2 eq.), Istanbul (73 Mt Co2 eq.), Guangzhou (72 Mt Co2 eq.), Huizhou (69 Mt Co2 eq.), Sijiazhuang (68 Mt Co2 eq.), Zengzhou (67 Mt Co2 eq.), Shenyang (61 Mt Co2 eq.), Shenzhen (61 Mt Co2 eq.), Kunming (61 Mt Co2 eq.) , Hangzhou (61 Mt Co2 eq.), Tokyo (59 Mt Co2 eq.), Hong Kong (57 Mt Co2 eq.) And New York (55 Mt Co2 eq.).

EU cities, on the other hand, are out of the league, but they are not too virtuous either.

The most polluting is Frankfurt in 30th place in the world ranking with 46 million tons of CO2 equivalent released into the atmosphere every year. Followed by the EU podium: Athens in 36th place (38 Mt Co2 eq.) And Berlin in 46th place (27 Mt Co2 eq.)

The first Italian city is Turin, which is in 52nd place with “just” 6 million tons of equivalent Co2 released into the atmosphere every year.

Even in the European Union, over 50% of total waste is produced in large cities and these are responsible – again according to the European Parliament – for CO2 emissions and other climate-altering gases to an extent – which varies within the European Union. depending on the country – ranging from a minimum of 60% to a maximum of 80% of the total.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Item