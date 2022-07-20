The most popular and acclaimed car vacuum cleaner on Amazon has a super discount

The best-selling car vacuum cleaner on Amazon now cheaper: it costs 20 dollars. (Photo: Getty Images.)

Next time your friends break into your car, don’t let food crumbs sit on car seats and floor mats for days. It’s as simple as opening the trunk of your car, pulling out ThisWorx car vacuum, plugging it into your car’s 12V outlet, and getting it professionally cleaned in no time.

If you are looking for help so that your car is always perfect, you will surely like this option. This is the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, which you can connect to your car’s 12V power outlet and clean it quickly and efficiently in a very short time.

It is the best selling vacuum cleaner on Amazon. It has more than 200,000 ratings. No, we have not confused ourselves with the figure: more than 200,000 users have given their opinion about it and have given it an average score of 4.1 stars out of 5.

In addition, right now it has a discount that is a great opportunity. With the coupon that appears on the page, it can be yours for only 20 dollars. Its usual price is 42 dollars, so you will save more than 50%.

The corded vacuum cleaner comes with several accessories to attach and a handy case to store and transport it (Photo: Amazon).

The ThisWorx handheld vacuum includes three different attachments, including a brush for pet hair. And what follows is very popular: the container where the dirt is stored is transparent, so you can see all the debris that enters the device. AHA.

Cordless vacuums can be very convenient, but many times they don’t have the power to do the job well. This one has a 106 W motor and a cable of almost 5 meters to reach almost all the corners between the seats and that nothing falls from the sides. And the stiff brush allows you to intensively clean the most stubborn dirt.

Another very important point to consider is that it includes a HEPA filter, so it also eradicates allergens so that your car is safe and healthy.

Continue reading the story

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a portion of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Watch out! The thieves method to circumvent the car alarm