The most popular Game of Thrones actor of the entire HBO series

Social networks, such as Instagram and Twitter, are a great thermometer to know who is the favorite of the fans of the series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss.

Despite its questionable ending and the fact that almost three years have passed since its closure, Game of Thrones It remains one of the most loved and sought after series. This year, moreover, will be very special for lovers of literary fiction created by George R.R. Martinas House of the Dragon will become the first spin-off to reach HBOin the middle of this year, to tell what life was like for the targaryens much earlier than seen in the original show.

Developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss, game of Thrones became one of the most important series in the history of television, on a par with major productions such as breaking bad, The Sopranos Y Mad Men. Unlike these named fictions, the series of Weiss and Benioff It had its boom along with the rise of social networks. For this reason, many of its stars soon became network figures.

In this context, it is interesting to think about who was the actor or actress in Game of Thrones that more followers garnered in their networks, especially on Instagram. Of its wide cast, we will tell you about the three that occupy the main positions, two of which were even a couple in the show that was broadcast by HBO between 2011 and 2019. What is also striking is that the first three are also figures of Marvel or DC.

When it comes to followers, third place goes to Sophie Turnerthe actress who gave life to sansa starkthat in his official account Instagram he has 14.8 million followers. In second place appears Jason Momoawho despite how little he was in the series left his mark as khal drug and has 16.8 million followers. Finally, at the top of the podium is located Emilia Clarkewith more than 10 million more than Momoaand currently has 27 million fans who follow her on Instagram.

Who is the most followed person on all of Instagram?

Out of what you left Game of Thronesin a top 10 of accounts with the largest followers in which figures such as Lena Headey or Nathalie Emmanuelwhen we have to talk about the most popular account of all Instagram we must put aside the cinema and television. Currently the star with the most followers on Instagram it is Cristiano Ronaldo. the star of Man Utd It has almost 430 million followers.