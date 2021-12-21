the most popular mods are those for clothes – Nerd4.life

The PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has been available on the Epic Games Store for less than a week, but a good number of mod, including “do it yourself” fixes, cheats, reshades and more. However, the category that seems to be the most popular at the moment is the one dedicated to clothes to be worn by Cloud and companions.

Just take a tour in the Nexus Mods catalog to see that most of the most downloaded mods concern, precisely, permanent changes of clothes for Cloud, Tifa and Aerith. Predictably, the Seventh Heaven bartender is the most popular purple elegant dress (the second mod by number of downloads), followed by alternative outfits with the Chinese dress and the traditional one of Wutai. Also in the case of Aerith the most popular outfit is the elegant red dress sported in one chapter of the Remake, followed by other more ordinary costumes.

And Cloud? Although they are not in the top 10, many have downloaded the mods with the women’s disguises, just to give that extra touch of class and sobriety to the game. In any case, for now among the mods for clothes we find mostly those already present in the game, but who knows in the future what the most passionate modders will invent.

The most downloaded mod ever, on the other hand, is the one that disables dynamic resolution, an option that is otherwise mandatory and that not everyone is welcome. There are also some slightly bizarre mods, such as the one that replaces Cloud’s Buster Sword with Scarlet’s polygonal model, as you can see in the tweet below.

The PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is available exclusively for the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, the port currently suffers from various optimization problems, however by running it with DirectX 11 it is possible at least to limit the stuttering problems.