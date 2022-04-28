The most powerful and cheapest tablet is from Xiaomi and it costs only 339.94 euros thanks to this offer

Share

The Xiaomi Pad 5 drops to 339.94 euros on Amazon, a discount of 60 euros that you cannot ignore on the best value for money tablet.

The XiaomiPad 5 is one of our favorite Android tablets, this is no surprise. The very good value for money of the device makes it one of the best options on the market. In addition, we had the opportunity to check its quality when we analyzed this Xiaomi Pad 5, which left us with very good feelings. If you are looking for a good tablet at the best price, this one from Xiaomi falls to the €339.94 in amazon.

The recommended price of this tablet is 399.99 euros, so you save 60 euros if you buy it now on Amazon. In addition, you get a tablet that offers good performance in all its sections: it has a quality screenan fast behaviora ample battery and many additions, such as support for the stylus. In addition, it will update to Android 12.

Get the Xiaomi Pad 5 on offer

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a thin and light tablet, so it will not only be comfortable when you use it, but also when you have to take it with you when you leave home. The model on offer is black color, which we find very, very nice. It has a simple rear, with the camera module in one of the upper corners. On the other hand, as we verified in the analysis, it can also boast of being a robust tablet.

Another aspect that makes this Xiaomi device stand out from its rivals is the 11-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is a panel with accurate colors, sharp images and fluidity that plays very well. If we add the four speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and compatible with Dolby Atmoswe are left with a very, very good tablet for consuming multimedia content, such as series and movies.

The processor that takes care of the power is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, so you can expect top-level performance. No matter how demanding the task you want to accomplish, you can do it without lags or hang from the apps. The version on offer is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. As for its operating system, it arrives with MIUI for tablets based on Android 11with next update to Android 12.

With this Xiaomi Pad 5 you can also take pictures and participate in video calls, because for this it equips a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera. WiFi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 are other features related to connectivity.

Another point in favor of buying this tablet on sale is its good autonomy, with a 8,720mAh battery capable of offering two days of autonomy with light use. supports 33W fast charge, but the accompanying charger is only 22.5W. If you want to take advantage of all its power in the load, it will be better that you get a 33W charger, like the one from Aioneus for €14.99 in amazon.

