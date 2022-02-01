the most powerful luxury SUV

SUPERCAR PERFORMANCE – Is called Aston Martin DBX707 the new “most powerful luxury SUV in the world”, as the English house defines it, thanks to its own 707 hp of power and 900 Nm of torque released by the 4-liter twin-turbo V8. This is an increase of 157 hp and 200 Nm compared to the DBX with the same engine, but in a less thrust version. The performance is supercar, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.3 seconds. Associated with the thermal unit is a new nine-speed gearbox with wet clutch, which will allow faster gear changes.

THE FRAME WAS ADEQUATEO – To cope with the increase in power, the engineers of the English house have made some changes, starting with the braking system plus theAston Martin DBX707, which is now composed of carbon-ceramic discs (standard) of 420 mm at the front and 390 mm at the rear, with six-piston calipers, with a weight saving of 40.5 kg. The standard equipment includes 22 “rims, with 23” optional. There is also a new version of the electronically controlled self-locking rear differential, a suspension department with new valves for the shock absorbers and retarded springs, and a new tuning of the electronic power steering. Changes were then made to the driving modes that are user-selectable, varying between GT, Sport and Sport +.

EVEN MORE STRONG – L’Aston Martin DBX707 it also has slight cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the less powerful version. At the front stand out the larger grille with horizontal bars now well divided, the new daytime running lights, the brand new brake cooling air intakes and a new profile of the splitter. The dark, satin and chrome window frames and the new flaps on the bonnet match the grille and the glossy black splitter, continuing the motif along the sides as well. The rear is equipped with a new wing with a lip to reduce lift and increase stability at high speeds, a larger rear diffuser to adapt it to the increased diameter of the four tailpipes.

SPORTS THEME – The sports theme is also clearly visible inside theAston Martin DBX707 where there are standard Sport seats (Comfort seats are optional at no extra cost) with electric adjustment to 16 positions, together with front and rear heating. The interiors are available in three variants: Accelerate, standard, with a mix of leather and Alcantara, Inspire Comfort and Inspire Sport, optional, are characterized by semi-aniline leather complete with Aston Martin wings embroidered on the headrest, contrasting stripe that goes down along the center of the seat and perforated pattern on the back of the seat and on the cushion. Inside theAston Martin DBX707 several dark chrome finishes are visible, such as the one on the gear knob. Bright chrome and carbon fiber are available as an option. Piano Black upholstery is standard, while carbon fiber or bronze mesh finishes are optional. Many possibilities are offered to the customer to customize the car, thanks to the specific program provided by Aston Martin.

SOON IN PRODUCTION – The start of production of the DBX707 is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, with the first deliveries scheduled for the beginning of the second.