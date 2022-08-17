The most powerful passports in the world to travel in 2022

The passport is key to traveling the world. These are the most powerful in 2022. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The passport, the key to being able to travel, has power. It is a real luxury to be able to travel without a visa.

Some passports open more doors than others to travel around the world. The most powerful are those that offer greater freedom of movement without a visa for a period of time. Moving from one place to another without bureaucratic procedures is a privilege.

The strongest or most powerful passports in the world are those that allow the holder to easily enter most countries without additional entry requirements such as visas.

Every year the list of the most powerful passports in the world is released. Different factors affect the freedom to travel and the strength of a passport.

112 countries participate in this kind of global competition, a classification based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to Henley’s latest passport report, The Henley Passport Index HPI, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, a Japanese passport opens more doors than any other passport worldwide. world.

HIP also rates the value of world passports in relation to whether they allow the holder to visit many countries with the following entry criteria:

▪ Passport.

▪ Electronic travel authorization, online visa waiver.

▪ Visa on arrival.

The United States passport to travel the world.

List of the most powerful

▪ Number one in the world ranking is occupied by Japan with 193 visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations, followed by Singapore and South Korea, who tied for second place with 192 visa-free destinations.

▪ In the third international position, the passports of Spain and Germany are tied with 190 destinations to travel to other countries. Both are the most powerful European passports in the world.

▪ Finland, Italy and Luxembourg share fourth position with 189 entry countries.

▪ Continuing in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Holland and Sweden take the fifth position with 188 points.

▪ Behind these European countries, and closely, are France, Ireland, Portugal and the United Kingdom. All of them in sixth position with 187 visa-free entry destinations.

▪ This year the American passport is the seventh in the world ranking that tied with four other countries: Belgium, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland. All of them have access to 186 visa-free destinations.

One of the passports that rose in the world rankings is Ukraine, which ranked 35th, as the European Union gave Ukrainian citizens the right to live and work there for up to three years. The Ukrainian passport now allows visa-free access to 144 destinations.

Latin American passports

▪ The number one in the Latin American ranking is for Chile. The Chilean passport is the most powerful in Latin America and occupies the sixteenth position internationally with a score of 174, along with two other countries: Monaco and Romania.

▪ Argentina and Brazil, with a score of 170, occupy the second position of the strongest Latin American passports and the nineteenth position worldwide.

▪ Mexico has the third most important passport in Latin America after occupying position 24, along with Israel, with 159 destinations without a visa or with a visa.

▪ Other Latin American countries that have achieved a good place on the list are Uruguay and Costa Rica, which with world positions 28 and 31 have direct access to 153 and 150 destinations, respectively.

▪ In 36th place is Panama, with 143 destinations, followed by Paraguay and Peru, with 142 and 136, respectively.

▪ El Salvador is in position 39 with 134 destinations, followed by 133 destinations from Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia, with 132.

▪ In position 43 and 44 are Venezuela and Nicaragua, with 129 and 128 countries, respectively.

▪ Ecuador is in 61st place with 92 destinations.

▪ Bolivia and the Dominican Republic occupy positions 69 and 78, with 80 and 70 inbound destinations, respectively.

▪ The passport of a Spanish-speaking country with less freedom to travel is the Cuban one, which occupies position 82, with 65 destinations.

The weakest passports

▪ Afghanistan has the weakest passport in the world. The HPI places this country at the bottom of the list, in position 112, a passport that allows the holder to enter only 27 countries and territories without applying for a visa in advance. And of these countries, many still require the traveler to apply for a visa upon arrival.

▪ Iraqi passports, which rank only slightly above those issued by Afghanistan, can enter 29 destinations without obtaining a visa before travel.

▪ They complete the end of the world list Yemen, with 34 destinations; Pakistan, with 32 destinations; Syria, with 30 destinations.

This story was originally published on August 16, 2022 9:54 a.m.

