The most powerful smartphone of 2022 is not what you think

Sooner or later it had to happen and it has happened: for the first time a processor Mediatek it outclasses its direct competitors in terms of raw power in its reference sector.

The Dimensity 9000on paper, it beats the two main protagonists in the Android field who are it Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of Qualcomm and theExynos 2200 by Samsung.

This year, all 3 SoCs are based on an architecture made at 4nm and to achieve high performance they are composed of Cores ARMv9. What changes between them is the production process as Snapdragon and Exynos are made by Samsung while, for the Dimensity 9000, Mediatek has relied on TSMC (the same company that has long produced the processors for Apple’s iPhones).

The results proving this were disseminated by Ice Universe who posted a table accompanied by benchmarks, comparing the 3 new SoCs. The parameters are examined in the graph single core and multi core and in both cases the Dimensity 9000 surpasses the results achieved by the others.

So, this year, for those who want to have or know which smartphone will be the most powerful on the market (at least for the first part of the year), they will have to change make and model, distancing themselves from the “usual” ones. The first smartphones with Dimensity 9000 will be presented and placed on the market by the first quarter of 2022, one of which will most likely be the Redmi K50.

What happened could change the cards in the long run as manufacturers could think of turning to Mediatek to have “the most powerful smartphone”.

Ironically, among the 3, it could be just that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to be “snubbed” by companies. If Dimensity 9000 becomes the most powerful, Exynos 2200 has a new “gaming” GPU made in collaboration with AMD and is used almost exclusively by Samsung.