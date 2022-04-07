The best alternative to the iPad Pro costs 300 euros less.

Like it or not, Samsung is the Android tablet maker the one who is doing better at the moment. This is thanks to mid-range and high-end models that work like a shot in any situation. It is the case of this Galaxy Tab S7 with 4Gthat today you can buy it for €679a very important drop of its price in the Amazon Spring Sale.

The official price of this model is 799 euros, so we are saving about 120 euros with this offer. It is a tablet that will not give you performance and battery problems at any time. It has a of the greatest powers inside with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a lot of physical and virtual memory to shoot with everything you throw at it. Samsung’s tablet catalog is very varied, but this model is the most.

Buy the Galaxy Tab S7 with 4G for 679 euros

The best Android tablet, by far and respecting the new Galaxy Tab S8 models presented this year. A balanced tablet, which does not have the largest screen, but which consequently has perfect dimensions for both daily use and transport. It is a tablet with a 11-inch LCD panel with WQHD+ resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pxthe same as the MacBook with the M1 chip), and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the box we the s pen is coming Samsung to give free rein to our imagination.

We have high quality sound thanks to its 4 AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos technology compatible. Its body is made of aluminum alloy, it has a thickness of only 6.3 mm and a very contained weight of 495 grams. Inside, the power is given by the great Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+the one in charge of the graphics is the Adreno 650 chip and to achieve full performance we have 6GB RAM LPDDR5. The internal memory in this unit is 128 GB which can be expanded with micro SD cards.

Samsung’s tablet It has nothing to envy the new iPad Pro of 2022 in no way. This is one of the few tablets that has a fingerprint reader, in this case on the side. His rear camera is double, has a wide angle and reaches 13 MP. The front one is 8 MP, which works very well in group video calls.

One of the characteristics to highlight is its 8,000mAh battery That will give us great autonomy. It is surprising due to the power that it stores inside. We can charge this tablet quickly thanks to being compatible with loads up to 45Wbut we will have to get hold of a charger for this task, since a 15 W charger accompanies it in the box. The Galaxy Tab S7 4G already comes with Android 12 in its entrails which, together with its connectivity 4G, integrated GPS, Bluetooth 5 and WiFi 6make it one of the best valued in the market.

