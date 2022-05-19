The most precious memory that Mr. Bean left us when he said goodbye

Rowan Atkinson, recognized for his character as Mr. Bean, became a reference to the world with his unique performance that also became a cartoon, highlighting the most precious memory from which he said goodbye to start a new stage. Keep reading…

Rowan Atkinsonbest known for his character mr beanfills homes with joy with his interpretations and occurrences that for years have conquered the homes of the viewing public, in addition to the particular way of transmitting humor without practically saying a single word.

It should be noted that beyond the acting environment, also his extraordinary garage is known, which has countless exclusive models of great monetary valuewhich according to the analysts of the show can be considered a multimillionaire before any car fan.

Now, both the actor and his fictional character have a special fondness for cars, where obviously Mr. Bean owns the iconic model of the series, a Mini Classic manufactured in 1974, excellent performance, top speed of 120 km/h and functionality with 848 cc and 37 hp at 5,500 rpm.

Nevertheless, Atkinson stated in an interview that he would not do his character again because he considered it “stressful and exhausting”.reason for which many said goodbye to the most precious memory of the famous figurebut that beyond not bringing it back to life, its iconic vehicle without the main owner at the wheel still generates nostalgia in its fans.

It is clear that his memory represents a farewell to the one who became the reason for the story, since currently the hopes of driving his Mini Classic again as he did in the past are practically nil, according to the interviews reviewed in the main media outlets in the world.

+ Images of the Mr. Bean Mini Classic:

The memory of Mr. Bean, a special Mini Classic

