The most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine with ASIC in 2022

Cryptocurrency mining, in addition to being the cornerstone of the existence of some digital currency projects, is an activity that can be profitable by generating income. This is where the profitability of the assets that are mined comes into play, since based on this factor, the activity may –or may not– move towards a consolidated industry.

Mining is nothing more than the process in which the transactions that have been executed by the users are confirmed. This allows to efficiently secure the network and generate new cryptocurrencies. In simple words, miners solve a complex mathematical problem, which carries a reward. Also, they get the right to add the transactions in a new block of the chain.

The activity can be run on various computers, but there is a specialized one. These are the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) miners. These were designed to process more information as Bitcoin became more difficult to mine. Although these equipments have high costs, with them a profitable activity can be achieved.

What are the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine with ASIC? To answer it, at CriptoNoticias we took a tour of the main coins that are processed by ASICs and determined the best options for mining.

It is good to clarify that This article is not, nor is it intended to be, investment advice.

ASICs allow you to mine cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and litecoin with a good profit margin. / Source: Bitcoin Paraguay.

Profitable cryptocurrencies to mine with ASIC

Some cryptocurrencies that are mined with ASICs are profitable, such as BTC, due to its price and global adoption. It is true that the difficulty of this activity depends on each network, so having the hardware with the best response is a determining factor for profitability.

These hardware can be purchased for $700 and up. There are new devices that, at manufacturer prices, are available for over USD 16,000.

To calculate the profitability of a cryptocurrency, it is necessary to consider the competitiveness of each network, which can be expressed in its difficulty in mining and the cost of the equipment, its maintenance and energy consumption.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), the original cryptocurrency, is one of the most profitable when mined with ASICs. The proof is the huge amount of miners dedicated to processing the most important blockchain by valuation.

Although bitcoin faces high volatility, profitability remains a primary feature of the cryptocurrency, which is mined only with ASIC equipment powerful enough to compete on the network that has the highest competitiveness for cryptocurrency mining or rewards.

In Bitcoin, blocks are created every 10 minutes and the reward is around 6.25 BTC for each block, plus network fees. Here the SHA-256 algorithm is used, which is responsible for generating hashes and securing computer data, eliminating any possibility of it being modified by a third party.

As Bitcoin is the most competitive network, the profitability of mining with ASICs decreases as time goes by. However, this is offset by the appreciation of the currency in the long term. The most common strategy for Bitcoin miners is to hoard or save as much BTC as possible.

Bitcoin it is the cryptocurrency that has been the most profitable in the entire market over time by this phenomenon of revaluation of its price. Currently, the average profit obtained for each terahash invested in the network each day (hash price) is USD 0.20. Bitcoin has a total hashrate of 200 EH/s at an average price of USD 40,000 per BTC

Some equipment used to mine Bitcoin are the Antminer S9 (13.5 TH/s), the Antminer S17 Pro (56 TH/s) and the Antminer S19 Pro (110 TH/S), manufactured by Bitmain; or the Whatsminer M20S (70TH/s) and the Whatsminer M30S (88TH/s)., from MicroBT. Other manufacturers that design ASICs to mine Bitcoin are Innosilicon and Cannan.

As the difficulty of mining Bitcoin grows, its hashprice decreases because the competition grows. / Source: chartswoobull.com.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the cryptocurrencies that, through ASIC mining, can guarantee profitability to the operator. At first, it was a fork of Bitcoin designed so that it could be mined with CPU and GPU, but the difficulty of carrying out the activity forced ASICs to be considered.which is the only way you can make a profit by mining this cryptocurrency right now.

In detail, each new block in Litecoin is generated in 2.5 minutes and the reward amounts to 12.5 LTC. The Scrypt mining algorithm is usually used here. It is worth noting that this algorithm also applies to video cards (GPU).

Litecoin can be processed in mining pools, which also contributes to profitability, remembering that these pools increase profits by having high hash rates, although they have to be distributed and compete against other miners for them.

Some miners used to mine Litecoin are Bitmain’s Antminer L3+, which has a rate of 504 MH/s; the Goldshell AT5 Pro, which has a processing rate of 2,050 MH/s.

According to ASIC Miner Value, a miner like the Goldshell AT5 can earn returns of $155 a month. The Antminer L3+ has barely a monthly return above $12 each month. Therefore, it is important to evaluate each piece of equipment before starting to mine.

With the price drop of the first months of the year, the profitability of Litecoin was affected. / Source: ASIC Miner Value.

BitcoinCash (BCH)

Along the same lines, Bitcoin Cash, the cryptocurrency that was born from a hard fork in the Bitcoin network, is also presented as one of the assets that, when mined with an ASIC, can generate profitability for operators.

The profitability of BCH starts, as in other cryptocurrencies, from the acquisition of the appropriate equipment. It is true that there is a variety of ASICs on the market, but choosing the one that best suits this cryptocurrency is essential. For example, that it can mine under the SHA-256 algorithm and that it has the ability to undergo the constant increase in the difficulty of mining.

Another guarantee of profitability has to do with the value of that currency, which has varied in its prices for a year. Remember that when the network is mined, you get a 6.25 BCH reward plus commissions, which are around USD 0.14 for each transaction.

This makes the price of BCH play an important role for the profitability of the cryptocurrency. At the beginning of 2022, BCH traded above $321 and the network hashrate is 1.45 EH/s.

This network is mainly mined with Antminers S7 (4.73 TH/s) and Antminers S9 (13.5 TH/s).

The similarity with bitcoin makes Bitcoin Cash also a cryptocurrency with a guarantee of profitability. / Source: CoinMarketCap.

Terracoin (TRC)

Another cryptocurrency that can be mined with an ASIC is Terracoin (TRC), an asset launched in October 2012, being one of the oldest crypto assets on the market. and that more profitability offers miners.

It is a cryptocurrency whose blockchain enables instant transactions, with a total supply of 42 million coins, of which there are 22 million already in circulation.

In this blockchain, blocks are generated every two minutes and it uses the same Bitcoin mining algorithm, SHA-256. This can be counterproductive if you take into account the risk of a 51% attack, where a group of miners come together to trade their computing power for a set amount of time.

In market terms, TRC is trading at $0.02 and has a market capitalization of $1.2 million. For a year, it has operated in greens, which is positive in what has to do with the profitability of this asset.

Something interesting is that most of the ASICs that are on the market can mine this cryptocurrency, which allows to diversify the equipment with which transactions can be processed in this network.

Terracoin has kept numbers in the green for most of the last year. / Source: CoinMarketCap.

Dash (DASH)

We end the list with a well-known cryptocurrency, Dash. This asset is mined with ASICs – but also with GPUs – and is one of the most profitable to date. Its name is an acronym that refers to “digital cash” in English and emerged as a fork of Litecoin.

Dash allows instant settled payments and has an immutable chain. What’s more, invokes optional privacy for transactions running on its chain.

This cryptocurrency features the X19 mining algorithm and awards 1.55 DASH rewards to miners. Since the task is difficult, operators can join a mining pool, which increases the profitability of the activity.

Dash averaged in early 2022 over $99 and had a market capitalization of about $1 billion. Also, 10 million DASH are circulating in the market.

Dash can be mined in a mining pool, which allows for more profitability. / Source: CoinMarketCap.

Mining cryptocurrencies will always be a profitable activity, as it is not expected to disappear in the short term. However, that varies depending on many factors, like market volatilityfor example.

It is advisable to carry out a study of the market and profitability of the assets, in addition to taking into account the factors that are still in force: pandemic, inflation, economic crisis and, now, a war.

These elements can easily blur the panorama and repaint a new one, so permanent attention to market development is vital to undermine and guarantee the profitability of operations.