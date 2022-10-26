The most raffled costumes for this Halloween 2022

If you still don’t know what to wear this Halloween, here are 10 highly raffled costume ideas that you can rock at any party.

The holidays are coming Halloween and obviously you can’t miss the perrones costumes to steal looks with the best trends of 2022. This year different series and movies were released that will surely serve as inspiration for your choice of wardrobe.

We bring you some ideas that you will love. Aim well, because you will surely find something for yourself in the following list!

Amazing costumes for Halloween 2022

1.Chucky

A few days ago the second season of the series premiered. most Machiavellian doll of the world. His distinctive outfit and appearance creepy They are never lacking in thematic parties of the month of October. It is a simple and terrifying option that does not go out of style.

2. She-Hulk

If you want a costume with a lot girl power you can be inspired by Jennifer Walters, protagonist of this Disney + series. You’ll just have to bring out your best suit and get lots of green makeup to look like Bruce Banner’s cousin.

3. Michael Myers and Laurie Strode

The last confrontation between these two iconic characters came with the premiere of Halloween Ends. Their outfits are perfect for paying homage to one of the most famous duos in horror movie classics.

4. Sanderson Sisters

join your friend and dress up as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson from Hocus Pocus. Also, if you like karaoke, don’t hesitate to steal the microphone as they would.

5. The orphan

Esther is back with a prequel that tells us more about the past of this psychopath that managed to terrify us in 2009. The disguise It’s easy but very recognizable. Don’t forget your two pigtails to complete the look.

6. Elvis and Priscilla

You too will be able to sigh as Austin Butler with his interpretation of the king of rock and roll. This option will be perfect for lovers to shine by pretending to be this famous marriage. Start practicing the singer’s movements to dance to the rhythm of ‘Jailhouse Rock’.

7. Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprized the role of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in a long-awaited sequel with new characters and surprises. Copy this pilot’s wardrobe and you will surely have an enviable outfit.

8.Stranger Things 4

The Duffer brothers gave us another epic season of Stranger Things with a new villain. The characters from the series are the perfect concept to dress up with your group of friends. prepare your best look eighties or make up like the evil Vecna.

9. BlackPhone

A new killer has arrived in theaters to get some good screams out of us and serve as inspiration for your ofni of Halloween. eye, you mask should be the protagonist. You will look amazing and very terrifying.

10. Thor and Mighty Thor

Another of the most anticipated film releases of the year was Thor: Love and Thunder. This is another option for you and your newbie to look powerful imitating Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

You already have some ideas so that on Halloween you stand out from the crowd. This 2022, show off one or two costumes that others will not be able to forget!