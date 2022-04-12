If you have ever wondered which are the most random peripherals in the video game industry, pay attention to the following TOP that we have prepared.

Poorly designed game consoles and very weird gaming peripherals have always been made. In the 90s especially, as companies began to experiment with any random peripheral for the video game industry.

You can’t even imagine the number of controls, crazy accessories and others that SEGA and Nintendo made in their most warlike era. Over the years things have not diminished. We continue to see very rare add-ons for our consoles that either make no sense or are so exclusive that they go completely unnoticed.

The Game Boy Pocket Printer

Game Boy had some crazy peripherals. From a sonar to a camera. One of the best known peripherals and that was really a piece of junk was his printer. With the Nintendo handheld we could take quite low quality photos even for the time. After this photo, with a small printer called Game Boy Printer, we could print these photos.

Of course, in order to make the prints we needed another peripheral called the Game Boy Camera. The Game Boy printer reminds me a lot of the machines to take out a bar check or bill.

Doesn’t the Game Boy have enough lighting? Well now you’ll see

Playing in a dark area or at night was a problem with the first Game Boy. The tocha, the big one, the one that almost everyone had. It did not have good lighting and a plus was necessary. Here comes one of the most imperative peripherals in the gaming industry: the handy boy.

This peripheral improved the game at night or in dark areas of the Game Boy, but it also added a kind of magnifying glass to make the screen bigger, we had external speakers and it improved some of the buttons on the Nintendo laptop. What was the problem? Well, that said complement, although it made the gaming experience more bearable, turned the console into a much larger and heavier tome.

SEGA sensors

Wii popularized controls by censors. Then came Microsoft with its Kinect that wanted to eat part of the cake. But long before there were companies that tried it with different types of sensors. SEGA, for example, brought out some really crazy things for their consoles. Even exclusive peripherals for a single game that we will talk about later.

This gadget you see in the video is called SEGA Activator. It’s funny, but I knew about the existence of this hexagon when the Wii Mote was becoming popular. The SEGA Activator was way ahead of its time. He was put on the ground and we were inside the device to handle the game.

It is such a random peripheral of the video game industry that it went completely unnoticed. I think it’s so random that maybe many have known it now in this article. Watching the video one realizes that this SEGA Activator was the hard mode for SEGA Mega Drive video games.

The most awkward command in history

Many uncomfortable controls have passed through my hands. Maybe for other people they are better, but I think we are all in the same boat with the Resident Evil 4 controller. I don’t know anyone who says that this chainsaw-shaped controller is comfortable. It is made more to make it beautiful and to have it as a collection than to use it. I certainly don’t recommend anyone to play with it.

The Resident Evil 4 chainsaw controller was available for Gamecube and PlayStation 2, the platforms where Resident Evil 4 was officially released. Although the first to receive the game was Gamecube and then a port came to PlayStation 2 that was more like a suitcase.

SEGA and its follies on Dreamcast

Although it did not succeed with the Dreamcast, SEGA gave it its all. Many games had exclusive peripherals. Some of them were necessary to be able to play, but others not so much. It seems that SEGA’s mentality at that time was to bring us the best gaming experience. And since there was a lot of game that came from the arcades, SEGA tried to bring the controls of those arcades to our house.

An example is the gun for House of the Dead, the maracas for Samba de Amigo or a microphone to be able to talk online or use it in some games. This microphone looked like a peppermint lollipop, and in some games it was used to give commands. I don’t know if you know the Seaman video game, but it’s one of those very rare games where we could use it.

Linking with things of the sea, SEGA for its Dreamcast brought out one of those crazy controls that nobody expects. A controller that resembled a fishing rod. This SEGA Bass Fishing Controller was useful for the fishing video games that the SEGA video game console had. In Dreamcast I did not get to see any in European lands, but it seems that in Japan these types of games are crazy and widely played.

And to finish a katana

As with the chainsaw in Resident Evil 4, Capcom seems to have liked the idea of ​​putting out rare peripherals. Now it is the turn of Onimusha 3, and the command is in the form of a katana. These types of controls are more for collection, having it as a rarity than to play. On top of that the Soul Katana Controller had motion detection.

Together with the control of the Onimusha, I don’t even want to imagine what it would be like to play with this Katana. This controller was launched in Japan for more than 150 dollars, and today it is a collector’s item. It was made by Hori. In the video you can see in great detail how they mount it, although the user does not use it.