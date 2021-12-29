The most read of 2021 on Lookdavip

Fashion and gossip go hand in hand Lookdavip and prove to be of great appeal to our readers. The hottest topics are still Sanremo and weddings, but this year the Olympics bring big news to our families and… Chiara Ferragni always knows how to attract attention to herself. Here are the most read pieces and the most clicked photos of this 2021 that is coming to an end.

Attention to details!

Sanremo remains the greatest television passion of Italians. In the evening on the sofa to listen to the songs, the next morning to read the curiosities related to the Festival. It wasn’t just the fuchsia armpit of the List Representative: the “baby bump” of Madame, the tattoo on the breast of Vittoria Ceretti and … the enigmatic writing on the lapel of Zlatan Ibrahimovic they acted as clickcatcher.

Look to… star

The public is often intrigued by international stars: among the spectacular outfits of Jennifer Lopez, the Internet users have rewarded the one with the “oversight”. While it literally sent the unusual chin jewel sported by Angelina Jolie at the premiere of The Eternals (which was also the most viewed post on Lookdavip, touching one and a half million impressions).



The superstar Ferragni

Just when it looks like life’s Chiara Ferragni no one cares anymore, she finds a way to make people talk about herself again: the piece on the outfit with the “golden boobs” was one of the most read this year, but then on one occasion her mother Marina Di Guardo steals the show and makes the click boom.

The glamor of cinema

Despite theaters closed due to the pandemic, interest spills over to Film Festival: in Cannes, not only the naked breasts of Bella Hadid under the “pulmonary” necklace. Instead in Venice there are two click-attracting pancioni: that of Francesca Sofia Novello is that of…

Olympic Games

Summer dedicated to sport, with Italy distinguishing itself on several fronts. Marcell Jacobs, the fastest man in the world a Tokyo 2020, defines himself as “a bit tamarro” and shows diamonds around his neck and top brands in social shots: it is one of the most read pieces of Lookdavip.



Weddings

Finally weddings: how much we like to peek into the white dresses of the VIPs! This year the Sicilian wedding of Miriam Leone and the strange association of the Italian with the Tsar of Russa.

