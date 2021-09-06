The most recent wedding dresses of the stars

September, as we know, is the month of weddings. They are no exception royalty, actors and influencers who have chosen the last days of summer for get married with their respective sweet halves. Between enchanting locations And famous guests, the one that most entertains the public and fans can only be the choice of the white dress. Undisputed protagonist of the ceremony, it never ceases to make a host of incurable romantics. Traditional or eccentric, with or without a train? Catherine Poulain, model and DJ, the princess Maria Annunciata of Liechtenstein And Grace Gummer, actress daughter of Meryl Streep, recently celebrated their union by focusing on class and elegance.

Each true to your style, have chosen very different yet enchanting looks.

Maria Annunciata of Liechtenstein: a true royal dress

For the ceremony that on September 4 joined her to Emanuele Musini, the daughter of Margaretha of Luxembourg and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein could only bet on tradition. In fact, he walked through the nave of the abbey of Our Lady of the Scots in Vienna wearing a sumptuous dress Valentino designed especially for her. Simple and regal at the same time, it was made in silk satin, devoid of applications and elaborate embroidery but embellished with large puff sleeves and a slightly hinted neckline, revealing the shoulders. On the head, a long tulle veil with lace and embroidered flowers and the family tiara made around 1890 in Vienna by the imperial jeweler, with ear-shaped diamonds.

Browse gallery

Catherine Poulain: romantic and very social

Don’t be fooled: even if at the moment the star of Instagram I only posted an image of the ceremony that united her forever to her boyfriend Filippo Graziani, the guests thought about it to document extensively on social network the best day of the designer of the clothing brand Cathpaname. And she obviously, as the perfect influencer, immediately shared on her account @official_cat all pictures taken by friends and relatives of the gorgeous Villa Borromeo, historic residence of the ‘700 that hosted the event, and, obviously, of its look. The newlywed chose a designer dress Atelier Emé in rebrodé lace with wide slip skirt, tulle sleeves, train And long veil with embroidered profiles. Quirky colors and daring silhouettes don’t fit into Cat’s style, but with fashionistas as you never know: on the contrary, the bride has bet on one put traditional and timeless. Trés chic.

Grace Gummer: confidentiality and understatement

Daughter of art (the mother is the icon of cinema Meryl Streep while the father is the sculptor Don Gummer) and actress, she is very reserved and jealous of her private life to the point of not having social network. If the groom, the record producer Mark Ronson, posted a shot of the event on Instagram in which he declares all his happiness for the event is actually thanks to his sister, the DJ Samantha Ronson, if we have a full-length image of the dress worn by Grace. Although one might expect anything from stars of their caliber, sobriety won: the bride wore a dressed in silk georgette (whose brand is unknown) with deep neckline and incorporated cape, free of embroidery and applications. Long loose hair, inconspicuous jewels and no veil: a definitely fresh and modern look, a long way from Hollywood glitz and eccentricity.

READ ALSO

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi, two lovers at the royal wedding

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez celebrate three years of marriage