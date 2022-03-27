The most recommended wireless charging bases for iPhone

We delve into the characteristics of the most interesting charging bases on the market.

If you have a iPhone, you have a treasure. For the record, we are not belittling or undervaluing any other smartphone on the Android platform, an excellent operating system with its pros and cons. Nothing is further from reality. This condescending introductory sentence refers rather to the fact that the Apple iPhone is a very precious asset that is worth its weight in gold – and it is not a mere expression. Its high economic cost means that users have to protect and pamper their iPhone with all kinds of accessories such as screen protectors, covers or wireless charging bases.

There is an immense (almost inexhaustible) amount of charging bases In the market, the technology industry is filled with wireless charging docks designed for all tastes and needs of consumers. Due to this premise, there are many iPhone users who are subject to high uncertainty when it comes to clarifying the dilemma about which wireless charging pad for iPhone should they buy.

If that is your case, worry no more. From iPadízate we are here to help you, and we will proceed to make a great collection of wireless charging accessories for your iPhone. However, before starting, it is worth noting that the charging bases that we are going to recommend below do not have support with the MagSafe functionality, if it is the type of charging base that you are looking for, we urge you to discover this selection of MagSafe accessories for iPhone . With that said, let’s get started!

Index on loading bases

What is a wireless charging base?

Before starting with the recommendations of charging bases for iPhone, we are going to briefly explain what a dock or a wireless charging base is and how it works.

Wireless charging pads are guided by the induction electricity standard qia system created by Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) made up of a power transmission platform and an energy receiver. When you connect to the power, a charging base will provide the iPhone with energy to charge its battery without the need to connect additional cables to the smartphone port thanks to the electromagnetic induction.

In this way, iPhone and Android smartphone users can place their device on the charging base with the screen facing up and it will charge its battery. A very comfortable system that allows you to pick up the iPhone to use it more easily and deposit it so that it continues charging its battery.

Apple devices compatible with wireless charging

Here are the Apple smartphones and devices that support Qi wireless charging:

iPhone

iPhone 8

iPhone 8Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XSMax

iPhone XR

iPhone SE2

iPhone 11

iPhone 11Pro

iPhone 11 ProMax

iPhone 12

iPhone 12mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 ProMax

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

AirPods

AirPods 2

AirPods 3

AirPods Pro

Apple Watch

Apple WatchSeries 1

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

5 things to consider before buying a wireless charger for iPhone

These are the best wireless charging pads for iPhone

Below we recommend the most reliable and efficient options regarding charging bases for iPhone.

Belkin Dual Charge Cradle

This wireless charger has two built-in bases for iPhone and Apple Watch, although it is also compatible with AirPods. Cost €85.89 and is available in white and black. It has a power of 7.5W and its design allows users to place the iPhone in a vertical position in order to see notifications and use it without having to lift it from the charging base. If you have an iPhone and an Apple Watch, this is one of the best options.

Know more: Belkin Wireless Charging Pad

Belkin Wireless Charging Pad

This is one of the most affordable wireless charging docks for iPhone, a small circular dock with a minimalist design and a power of 10W Available in white and black. It works through cases, so you won’t have to take it off to keep charging your iPhone. In the product data sheet you also have at your disposal a dual option to charge two devices at the same time and a stand with speaker included.

Know more: Belkin Wireless Charging Dock

Anker PowerWave Pad

Anker-branded wireless alternative costs €17.99 on Amazon and is also available in black and white. This wireless charging base with support with the Qi system has a power of 7.5W for iPhone and has a 1.2 meter micro USB connection cable.

Know more: PowerWave Pad wireless charging pad

HOTLIFE charging base with LED

This charging base from the manufacturer HOTLIFE has four charging modes that offer a power of 5W, 7.5W, 10W and 15W (available via QC2.0 and QC3.0 adapters). It is available in black and has a special design feature with a circular LED system with colored lights around the base.

Know more: HOTLIFE wireless charging base with LED

Kuulaa wireless charging base

We finish our collection of wireless charging bases with a circular dock from the Kuulaa brand. This charging base for iPhone and Samsung smartphones costs only €9.99, becoming the cheapest option on this list. It is available in two black versions with a very elegant design and a power of 15W.

Know more: Kuulaa wireless charger This is what I do so that the battery of my iPhone XR lasts more than 24 hours

We hope that this selection of wireless charging pads for all compatible iPhone models has been to your liking. There are many options and alternatives on the market, but these charging docks are undoubtedly the most recommended. What is your favorite charging base and which one have you decided to buy to pamper your iPhone?

