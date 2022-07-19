The most relevant fashion proposals at Haute Couture Week in Paris

Paris is not only the city of love, but also fashion and fashion, that is why from July 3 to 7, multiple luxury brands were presented with Fall 2022 Haute Couture collections.

By Karen Huerta

Within the calendar of the Fashion Weeks, the Haute Couture -in Paris, France- had the most relevant proposals, not only for its special guests and select clients, but also for the process of elaboration and presentation of each of the garments. This year’s style is dedicated to the fall season, elegant, minimalist and vintage pieces were seen, designers added exotic accessories.

luxury collections

Jean Paul Gaultier, one of the best designers in the world of fashion, is recognized for his designs that break gender barriers. For this collection, Oliver Rousteing -Balmain’s creative director- inspired the parade in emblematic Jean Paul references, where designs that highlight the human body with transparencies were seen, in terms of jewelry, Gaultier’s nose earrings were a sensation, even Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West used one of these to complement their looks.

On the other hand, Balenciaga stood out within the Haute for its catwalk with Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and other influential personalities in the artistic world. More than a quarter of said collection was made with recycled materials from bombers, parkas or jeans. As for accessories, Balenciaga sought to go hand in hand with high technology, which is why he collaborated with Mercedes-AMG F1 to present face shields with air filters.

As everyone knows, the hallmark of the Schiaparelli firm is baroque and voluminous details, the looks of his parade gave off drama with satin fabrics, hats and smug hairstyles, this year, Daniel Roseberry decided to incorporate floral details. Since Beyoncé wore Schiaparelli’s maxi earrings to the 2021 Grammys, they have become a trend and were seen this year on many of the brand’s models.

