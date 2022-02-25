The most reliable alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will only cost you 33 euros

Honor’s smart bracelet stands out for its display and advanced features.

When it comes to dressing we have to choose what we put on our wrist. We can choose a smartwatch, an analog or digital watch, a bracelet or a smart bracelet. In the latter case we will leave less money on it. And much less if we take advantage of this offer from the Honor Band 6 for 33 euros on Amazon with a 15 euro coupon they give away left and right in the pink model.

Its official price is 49 euros, so it is a drop of 16 euros or 33% less in its price. Take advantage of this opportunity and get the most reliable alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for a very similar price now with this offer. its great screen, its functions and sensors It will blow your mind for this price.

Use the 15 euro coupon that Amazon gives us before adding it to the basket.

Get 15 euros discount on your HONOR Band 6

Having one of the best smart bracelets on the market is not complicated at all, especially seeing this HONOR Band 6 that it’s priced out. Despite continuing under the umbrella of Huawei, HONOR does not stop doing great products that fight face to face against those of their “parent”, like the Huawei Band 6 with which they share a market.

This HONOR Band 6 is a great purchase option for several reasons: it has a touch screen 1.47-inch AMOLEDvery large to be a smartband, with a autonomy of about 14 days with a single charge (10 days of intensive use) and with monitoring of the heart rate, blood oxygen levels, steps and sleep quality.

the spheres of this HONOR Band 6 are customizable and even automatically adapt to your mood. This smartband has a single button on the side to turn the screen on and off. we can also follow the menstrual cycle in the case of girls and have a well-defined fertile window if you are trying to conceive a baby.

we have more than 95 preset exercise modes and 10 professional workouts well defined. In addition, the HONOR Band 6 will be able to interpret your movements to define the type of training or sport you are doing automatically to start recording your activity.

