The most reliable cars of 2021: the ranking

One of the most interesting rankings regarding the reliability of cars today is the one made in the USA by the historic Consumer Reports magazine. Clearly it concerns the situation of the US market, but through this ranking we can get an idea of ​​what are the most reliable cars in Europe too.

Consumer Reports compiled the ranking using data that was provided by subscribed readers. Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Dodge, Polestar, Mitsubishi, Maserati, are the least used brands, for this reason they were not taken into consideration in the survey carried out by the American magazine. To succeed in making the ranking, the experts took into account different factors and problems that have occurred on board the various vehicles in the last 3 years, giving a score ranging from 1 to 100 for each model. In all, more than 300,000 cars were considered.

In the ranking there are 28 brands in all, at the top there is Lexus, Toyota’s premium brand, followed by Mazda and Toyota, then Infiniti (owned by Nissan), and among the Americans the best is Buick, by General Motors. And the European brands? It is necessary to go down to tenth place to see the first House of the Old Continent, in the ranking in fact MINI appears before all the others. At the bottom are Tesla, Lincoln (Ford Group) and Jeep.

The average score of the car manufacturers Asian it was far superior to that of European brands (62 against 44, 42 points for US brands). What about the car segments instead? THE SUVThe most popular models throughout Europe today, however, are less reliable than station wagons, sedans, convertibles and coupes. Pick-ups and minivans the worst.

Lexus GX (based on Toyota Land Cruiser) tops the ranking as the most reliable model in the USA. The electric Kia Niro and Toyota Prius come right after, on the podium. Mercedes GLE, on the other hand, is positioned at the bottom, in the last place of the ranking. Ford Explorer and Mustang are a little better, and instead Elon Musk’s Model Y (which will be produced in Berlin) is among the ten least reliable. The technologies on board are the ones that encounter most car problems, especially with regard to the infotainment system.