the most reliable digital currency

In recent times, the world of online digital investments has undergone a considerable development, it seems that at least one in four people have heard of it in the last period.

The cryptocurrency markets are at the center of all this discourse, they represent a new investment frontier in addition to the traditional stock market. Through platforms such as trade Republic it is possible to invest in stocks and ETFs without commissions.

The opinion of the experts

According to a well-known provider of financial services focused on digital assets, or “Fidelity Digital Asset”, it seems that Bitcoin has a peculiarity compared to any other type of digital asset and no other crypto could in any way improve Bitcoin as a monetary instrument.

In its latest report, this well-known multinational disclosed how Bitcoin, at the moment, is the safest digital currency and how it has achieved a sort of stability in its characteristics. According to Fidelity digital Asset, in the near future there will not be the possibility of seeing another digital asset capable of replacing Bitcoin in the role of the main monetary instrument and therefore it would maintain its leadership in the sector.

The report published by the American company also shows a brief comparison with Ethereum (ETH), which to date is the second best asset in terms of market capitalization, the report highlights the positive aspects related to ETH such as the speed of response to users, but the trade-offs that are related to the advantages mentioned are also evaluated.

Trade Republic offers as a novelty the possibility of investing in crypto such as BTC and ETH and many others through the easy and immediate creation of a zero-cost account.

Ultimately, the published report tends to clarify, according to the writers, of how any investor can hardly trade on different assets without yet having thoroughly known Bitcoin, and that therefore investors should first study Bitcoin in all its forms and only afterwards. to be able to look into other types of crypto investments.

