The most remembered mistakes of the Oscars galas: La La Land, slips, torn dresses…

Like every year, one of the most remembered nights is the ceremony of the Awards Oscarone of the biggest film festivals in Hollywood, where the actors take center stage, although it is not always only for their role in their films. And it is that over the years there have been numerous failures that will be remembered until posterity.

Some of these bugs have managed to be resolved ahead of time, such as the wanting to hand out four of the awards for the 2019 gala during the announcements. However, from the Academy they rectified before the criticism was thrown on top. But that is not the only thing that has happened in recent years, as there are situations that cannot be controlled, and that, having been recorded, have been marked. In fact, some today still bring cola.

The mess between ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’

One of the most remembered mistakes is the one that occurred during the 2017 ceremony, in which the American Film Academy announced that ‘La La Land’ was the Best film… until they rectified a few seconds later, assuming that they had made a mistake, since the Oscar was for ‘moonlit‘.

That serious error caused the Academy to issue a statement apologizing: “We deeply regret the errors that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during the Oscar ceremony held last night. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’whose experience was profoundly altered by this mistake.”

The gestures of the protagonists

But not only have they had mistakes at the Academy, but the actors themselves have also been the protagonists for their gestures during the ceremony. One of the examples is Nicole Kidman, who went viral for his way of clapping, with a surprising straightness of his palms.

Julia Roberts is another of the actresses who went viral at the Oscar Awards, and that is due to endless thanks which he delivered during his speech after receiving his award for ‘Erin Brokovich’ in 2001. And when it comes to collecting their prizes, the winners have a limited time to make the gala more agile.

Another of the leading actors for his gestures was Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu who was nominated to the Oscar for Best Costume for ‘The Revenant’, though ended up losing. Her face looking at Jenny Beavan went viral on social media.

Falls, curiosities and carelessness

In addition, the nominees should rehearse before going on stage, what happened to them is not going to happen to them. Jennifer Lawrence in 2013, when, trying to go up to receive his Oscar for ‘The good side of things’, her dress played it and ended up falling to the ground.

At the 2016 gala, who was about to take part of the decoration ahead was Mark Rufallo, who tried to carry a giant Oscar under his jacketto which he was answered with a detonating look from the security members.

Jennifer Lopez She became one of the protagonists when she had a problem with her wardrobe, because she ended up showing a nipple for a few seconds. Morgan Freeman, For his part, he was also caught on camera with his mouth full of cookies.

