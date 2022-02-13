The most romantic movies ever to recover on Valentine’s Day (and where to find them)

The day of Saint Valentine is upon us and many of us, whether coupled or looking for a soul mate, have yet to decide how to spend the most in love evening of the year. For those who dream of love and for those who already have it, why not celebrate February 14 in front of one of the most beautiful romantic films ever? Whether you do it snuggled up with your partner or in the company of your best friend, don’t forget to bring kleenex and chocolates.

For the cheesy occasion, we picked it up the blockbusters that make us fall in love every time we see them: to recoverstrictly, streaming in the various platforms: from Netflix to Prime Video up to Disney Plus. From a classic like Gone With the Windwith Rhett and Rossella burning with passion, a Jack and Rose on the bow of the Titanic at sunset in the blockbuster with Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet that we will never tire of rewinding. Can’t miss in our Valentine’s Day marathon, Pretty Woman Julia Roberts with his prince in limo Richard Gere nor, even less, the couple Elio and Oliver (Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer) crazy for each other in Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino. Then, there are the kisses in between Joey King and Jacob Elordi that are popular among the Centennials. Those of the teen trilogy Netflix from The Kissing Booth.

