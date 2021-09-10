The most romantic Neapolitan phrases about love: choose yours!

We have collected a series of Neapolitan phrases about love to dedicate to someone special for you. These are folk lore proverbs and phrases to use to express your love for your partner. Let him know how important he is to you with one of these sentences!

If you are looking for one special Neapolitan phrase to send or to dedicate to your love, you are in the right place. These are the words that will make his heart beat faster: these are aphorisms, proverbs and words taken from famous songs to use to express your feelings. Do you know what is important? Communicate with the person you love, so that they always know how you feel about them. Watch the video on this topic!

Neapolitan phrases and proverbs about love

The Neapolitan dialect it is a colorful language, fun and capable of warming people’s hearts. Use one of these Neapolitan phrases to communicate the passion and feelings of love you feel for those you love, it is about the perfect words to express romance, emotion and the pinch of madness that characterizes lovers.

Yes, my heart. (You’re my Heart)

You yes the blue of the sea yes duci and yes love. (You are the blue of the sea, you are sweet and you are bitter). Anonymous

Me knows accattà and you know me vennere and I vac ‘o’ crazy ‘pe ttè. (You know how to buy me and you know how to sell me and I’m crazy for you)

N’ammore you or rather you press your heart and you transi innt ‘and veins. (True love takes your heart and enters your veins). Anonymous

Tu si o sang dint ‘e ven. (You are the blood in your veins)

What does it do to you who wants you well from my life? (What can I do if I love you more than my life?)

Nnamurate cume to me, there is only one. (In love like me there is only me)

I know too much nnamurat and you and mo comm’aggia ago? (I’m too in love with you and now how do I do it?)

There is no well without you. (I can not be without you).

O my heart squacquarea for you. (My heart is beating fast for you)

You are a big thing for me. (You are a big thing to me)

Tu ‘pe mme yes all and things. (You are everything to me)

I know you crazy dry. (I’m mad about you)

Tu me faje ascì pazz. (You drive me crazy)

It transpires in my heart. (You came into my heart)

Without ‘and you I know nothing. ( Without you I’m nothing)

You do, o primmo ammore mii. (You are my first love)

I love you murì. (Love you to death)



Neapolitan phrases love: in Naples love is a serious thing and one cannot control the heart; choose your phrase in Neapolitan dialect or one of the quotes of the most famous people of Naples

Pienzeme. (Think about me)

You thought everything is juorne. (I think of you all day). Anonymous

O ‘my heart, without and you nu pozz is. (My heart, without you I can’t be)

The amazement is not accepted and not if it came. (Love cannot be bought and sold)

‘O ssaje comm fa’ o core quann s’annammurato? (Do you know how the heart does when it is in love?). Anonymous

Yes beautiful assaie. (You are too beautiful)

Me so ‘mbriacat and’ you. (I got drunk on you)

Yes to star chiù bella. (You are the most beautiful star)

You so beautiful comme ‘o mare. (You are beautiful like the sea)

You are my first and last love. (You are my first and last love)

I will love you with all of myself until the end of my days. (I will love you with all of myself until the end of my days). Anonymous

The Neapolitan phrases, aphorisms and songs about love pronounced by famous people

These are the phrases and aphorisms in Neapolitan about love most famous spoken by famous people. There are also short clips of the most popular songs that talk about emotions and feelings. The city of Naples has given birth to many singers, actors and exponents of the entertainment world who have distinguished themselves for their intense interpretations. Here are some quotes from the most famous songs of Neapolitan songs and the thoughts of Neapolitan artists on this issue.

You can love many people, but love Ninnè … Ammor was born like this! Sophia Loren

It is so sad, ammore,

he said goodbye,

tonight tremble impietto o my heart.

It is so sad love

say goodbye,

tonight my heart trembles in my chest. Fred Bongusto

Love, my love,

chist’uocchie yourie

songo ddoje open festivals,

open wide ‘ncopp’ or sea.

Love, my love

these eyes of yours

are two open windows

open wide in front of the sea. Totò

Oje vita, oje my life

Oje core ‘and chistu core

It was’ o primmo ammore

E ‘o primmo e ll’ùrdemo sarraje pe’ me.

Oh life, oh my life

oh heart, and this heart

you were my first love

and the first and last you will be for me. ‘O surdato’ nnammurato

And yes chest nun is ammore

But nuje what a campamme a ago

And if chiove or jesce or sole

Je te voglie penzà

Pecche without ‘and you don’t know anything.

And if that’s not love

but what do we live to do?

And if it rains or the sun comes out

I want to think about you

because without you I am nothing. Pino Daniele

Call me and nun answered

I look for you and I don’t find you

And nail, nail, nail

What a bad weather it does

And chiagne well ‘oh heaven

bit ‘allure’ and chistu core

Think of it that I am fond of you

He’s very close to you.

I call you and you do not answer,

I look for you and I don’t find you

and it rains … It rains … It rains.

What a bad weather it was;

and the sky weeps too

for the mourning of this heart,

thinking this love

died in your chest. Totò



Neapolitan phrases love: Naples is a city where love is an integral part of everyday life, that’s why Neapolitans see life through the pink lenses of love

LL’ammore is like it was nu malanno

ca, on the other hand, shot dint’o core

without warning, without worry,

and you pò ffa murì without pain.

Love is as if it were a disease

which suddenly bursts inside the heart

without warning, without breathlessness

and it can make you die without pain. Totò

When the moon rises in Marechiare,

Pure pisce nce they do to ll’ammore.

When the moon rises in clear sky,

even fish make love. Salvatore di Giacomo

Stu core illiterate

you purtato a school

and if I learned to write,

and if you have learned to read

so much ‘na word

Love and nothing more.

This illiterate heart

you took it to school

and learned to write,

and learned to read

just one word

Love and nothing more. Totò

ll’ammore ‘and mom

it is a wealth

it is like or sea

ca nun fernesce maje.

Mom’s love

is a wealth,

it is like the sea

that never ends. Salvatore Di Giacomo



Neapolitan phrases love: the city of Naples has always sung love in a special way and these are the most beautiful aphorisms, quotes and songs

The love happens

you trase dint and veins

and no one can reach us

you took it

eo saje.

Love happens

It enters your veins

and you can’t think about it.

You took it

and you know it. Anonymous

What is it or the land of the sun,

which is either land of or sea,

chist’è ‘o country addó’ all ” and p words,

só ‘doce or só’ to love,

só ‘sempe words of love.

This is the land of the sun,

this is the land of the sea

this is the country where all the words,

both sweet and bitter,

are always words of love. ‘O country of’ or sun

Yes to star chiù bella de tutto annevierzo.

You are the most beautiful star in the whole universe. Anonymous

The love is that what makes you beat hard ‘o core.

Love is that thing that makes your heart beat hard

You yes as a freshly peeled rose.

You are like a rose that has just blossomed.