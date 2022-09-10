The most romantic scene that Jennifer Lawrence starred in a movie

Few actors and actresses can boast of enjoying a career full of success and recognition like Jennifer Lawrence. At 32 years old, the interpreter has starred in more than a dozen hits and has established herself with four Oscar nominations.

With only 20 years, Lawrence received her first Best Actress nomination for the film Winter’s Bone. Two years later she got another candidacy for Silver Linings Playbook, an award that she finally obtained in 2012, becoming the second youngest actress to receive it. The following year she would receive another nomination, this time in the category of Supporting Actress for American Hustleand in 2015, she was nominated again for Best Actress for Joy.

Throughout his career, Jennifer He has explored all kinds of genres. From dramas, comedies, through action sagas and even superhero movies. But it was in 2016 that she gave herself over to the science fiction genre with passengers (Passengers).

The film presents a scenario in which the Earth has been hit by a meteorite and a spaceship with thousands of people on board launches into space with the aim of finding a planet and establishing a colony. During the trip, a hibernation capsule malfunctions and Jim Preston wakes up early. After making all the attempts to hibernate again, Jim decides to wake up another crew member, the chosen one is Aurora Lane.

Each of these characters are played by Jennifer Lawrence Y Chris Pratt. As the film progresses, the attraction between these two characters becomes more and more evident. Especially considering that it’s just the two of them on a drifting spaceship, romance isn’t long in coming.

This situation leads to one of the most romantic scenes in the movie, where the characters of Jim and Aurora unleash their passion. After sharing a romantic dinner, each of the characters goes to his room but they end up melting into a passionate kiss that will lead him to have an intimate encounter.

The scene is very careful and the actors show what is just and necessary to let the viewer imagine what happens next, but it is the chemistry between Lawrence Y Pratt which gets most of the praise.

Although everything looks idyllic and romantic on screen, the situation behind the scenes was very different. In fact, both interpreters recognized that when filming the scene they felt very clumsy. And what is even more surprising, Jennifer Lawrence he was concerned about the fact that Chris Pratt married, which made her feel very guilty.

The oscar winner He confessed that in order to shoot the scene and get rid of all prejudice, he had to have a few drinks and thus be able to relax and let himself be carried away by the passion that his character had to experience.



