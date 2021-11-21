the most “ruthless” establishment ever

Motoring has been pierced, like so many other sectors, by the Coronavirus and is trying to re-emerge and find a new normality even with “drastic” solutions.

Coronavirus has largely affected both the world economy and the everyday life of each of us. From home to work to our most common passions and hobbies, all more limiting and limited. The answer is called a vaccine or, alternatively, a tampon. An alternative that however some companies of global level tend to exclude already from early December.

Stellantis, risk of dismissal for its employees by January 2022

Stellantis does not think in the least to use half measures. The automotive group, born from the union between FCA And Psa, gave a real ultimatum to some of its employees in the United States. 14,000 of these were in fact obliged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by next January 5, with the first dose set for December 4.

If they refuse, they will be fired. They are, however, a small slice; the company has already stated that the80% of its employees are vaccinated. However, religious and medical exemptions will be considered for those who cannot get vaccinated. As for the possible dismissal, if the lack of vaccination cannot be justified, then they will be put on unpaid leave of thirty days and then risk being fired later.

Stellantis’ goal is clearly to ensure a safe working environment as possible, and also to send a signal to US car plants that have been reluctant to impose coronavirus vaccination on their employees for a long time.

But now things have changed, and in fact only General Motors – among the manufacturers in the USA – did not impose itself on the issue despite being in favor of the vaccine. Alone Ford, so far, he had preceded Stellantis in this regard. A step forward that won’t make everyone smile but, nonetheless, necessary to build a “new normal” with or without the Coronavirus.