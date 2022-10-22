The most searched trends in Google during the last 20 years, in a detailed graph

The keywords that have generated the most internet traffic worldwide this year are no surprise: “Youtube”, “facebook” and “translate” occupy the top three spots with “pornhub” close behind. “El tiempo”, on the other hand, makes its first appearance, joining the top 5 and reaching almost 200 million searches per month. Perhaps climate change is having something to do with this.

However, regardless of websites or services, the term “amazon prime day” ranks at the top of searches and grew by approximately 6,747% from May to June 2022, with users searching for product deals relentlessly. Another key term of this 2022 has been “jonny depp verdict“, which increased search volume by nearly 2,800% as the actor’s big legal battle came to an end.

Other interesting terms that have grown a lot this year are: “Wimbledon” (up 4351%), when the tennis competition started in June, “Ella Freya”, who is a lifestyle influencer whose popularity has grown rapidly on Instagram and TikTok, and “Vecna”, the villain of the last season of Stranger Things who is ranked 44th.

For decades, Google searches have been a source of information for many Internet users. Google processes about 3.5 billion searches per day and 7,000 every second. The great value of the search engine is its large file of keywords that it records when analyzing the searches and trends followed by users.

This graphic made by Visual Capitalist using data from Google Trends illustrates 20 years of searches and highlights some of the main trends and keywords since 2001. A good way to know what the interests of users have been during all these years.



Google search trends in the last 20 years.

As we can see, the first themes are linked to pop culture and technological trends in the US. You can also see how people love sports. Every four years, the “World Cup” appears as a keyword around the world. The Olympic Games also appear regularly, along with athletes like Michael Phelps and McKayla Maroney. Outside the US, cricket, rugby and soccer have all featured in the top five trending lists.

A shift in interest from mainstream to social media celebrities is also illustrated. In the early 2000s, pop icons like Britney Spears, Eminem, and Jennifer Lopez flooded searches. But in 2011, youtube stars in the style of Rebecca Black began to appear on the charts.

Natural disasters are also important to users. Hurricanes are a very buzzword these days, appearing in eight of the 20 years. In 2005, hurricane katrina ranked second in the most searched category worldwide.

Other fun facts are that the Internet actually loves dogs more than cats. Although it may not seem like it, according to Google, we have always looked for more dogs than cats. Top dog searches of the last two decades include “Dogs for sale,” “Cute dogs,” “Pitbull dog,” and “How to draw a dog.”

And well, what Lolita is more popular than the bible. This second book, unsurprisingly, is the most searched for since 2003, with the Qur’an ranking second since 2005. But the most popular before 2003 was a much less sacred one: Lolita. The controversial 1955 novel was the most searched for book on Google between 1999 and 2002, the second most searched for in 2003 and 2004, and is now ranked number 10 on the book list.

Lastly, it should be noted that Dora the explorer has the best SEO: It is the most popular kids’ show by search volume in the last two decades, ranking #1 in 9 of the last 20 years: from 2003 to 2007, and then from 2014 to 2018. AND don’t forget chuck norris, the quintessential Internet meme. He skyrocketed in search popularity in 2006, being the second most searched actor behind Jessica Alba. The star term: “Bruce Lee vs. Chuck Norris.”

The human being is simply fascinating.