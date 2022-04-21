The most secret functions of Android phones that many do not know

Useful tools of the mobile with Android Photo: diffusion.

The cell phone is the center of operations par excellence to take from photos to work. With each update of the operating system (OS), different tools are added to facilitate all kinds of tasks.

Here’s a tour of some cool features found in the cell phones with Android. Some arrived in edition 12 of this OS and others have been available since before.

1. How to see notifications that were closed

The notification history allows you to see those notifications that arrived on the mobile and were closed without paying attention or that, even when they have been looked at carefully, they want to be retrieved and returned for whatever reason.

To activate the notification history you have to enter the wheel icon that is Configuration or Settings, then press Notifications/Advanced settings/Notification history and there slide the bar to the right to activate it.

By doing this it will be possible to enter that section and see the latest notifications received.

You have to activate the notification history in the settings menu

2. Use two apps at the same time with split screen

This is a tool that can be very useful for multitasking. You could, for example, have a window open with a text and another with a doc where you can take note of the most important things; or show a video or audio player in one of the tabs and have a text being read open in the other.

Press on the three lower stripes to see the open apps

To use this option, just slide to the bottom margin, press on the three lines that are on the left side, at the bottom, and a screen will open where you can browse the last pages or open apps.

Press on the top icon of an app and choose the option that says “Open in split screen view”

Click on the icon of one of the apps, which is in the upper margin and then choose the option that says “Open in split screen view”. By doing so, that app will be open at the top and the other app that is selected will be seen at the bottom.

Split screen lets you work on two apps at the same time

3. Take care of digital well-being

Digital well-being aims for the user to make responsible use of the screen: that is, to achieve a balance between online and offline moments. To access this menu you have to go to Settings and in the search engine write “digital well-being”. By entering this section you will see the time of use of different applications.

At the same time, it is possible to establish screen time objectives so that after that period the system alerts the user and they take a break.

Within the Digital Wellbeing section you can see the time of use of the different apps

Here it is concentration mode, within which you can enable the possibility of receiving notifications only from platforms linked to employment; or set the “time for me” option in which you can customize the notifications that will arrive during the time that this mode is active.

Parental control tools are also found in this section.

4. Increase screen sensitivity

If a screen protector is used, the touch screen may feel like it has a longer response time. To solve this, you have to increase the touch sensitivity of the display. This can be done by going to Settings/Display.

Increase touch sensitivity is within the Display option

5. Activate one hand mode

Having a large cell phone can be very useful for different things, such as editing videos, playing video games or even reading texts. But sometimes handling them can be a bit awkward.

To overcome this difficulty, you can use the One-Handed Operation Mode. which is activated within Accessibility and Advanced Features. In this way, the information on the screen will be condensed to make it easier to use with one hand.

One-hand operation mode is within advanced features

6. .Share WiFi by QR code and Nearby Share

To share WiFi access without having to give the password, just enter the WiFi settings menu, click on the nut that appears next to the name of the network to which the user is connected and click on the QR code option that figure at the bottom

By doing this you will see the QR code of the network in question and below it the option to share it with NearbySharea technology in Google’s Android and Chrome OS operating systems, which allows data to be transferred via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, similar to what happens with AirDrop and Android Beam.

It is possible that in that section you will also find another option to share quickly, which may vary depending on the brand of the mobile. Some manufacturers have their own tools to facilitate data transmission between devices of the same brand.

KEEP READING:

The 7 recommended applications to meditate

Why too many notifications are killing productivity at work

Google will ask its users to stop looking at the cell phone while walking