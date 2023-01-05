The most shocking images left by the drug attacks in Culiacán, Sinaloa

(Photo: Cualiacán Narcoattacks)

culiacan is under fire for the recapture of Ovid Guzmanson of “El Chapo” and member Sinaloa cartel.

Culiacán under fire: reported drug blockades after recapture of Ovidio Guzmán; suspend classes The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda, asked citizens to take shelter in their homes in the face of the riots in Jesús María

The acts of violence were made known by the inhabitants of the city, who have reported burning vehicles, drug blockades and shootings from very early hours of the morning this January 5th.

Fires that broke out during the operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán.

Given the violent events captured in Culiacán, Los Mochis and Guasave, the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya urged the population to remain calm and take shelter in their homes: “The authorities are carrying out their task and we will keep them informed,” he asserted.

After the capture of Ovidio Guzmán there are clashes in various parts of Sinaloa Elements of the Ministry of Defense recaptured the son of Chapo Guzmán after a strong operation by the Armed Forces

Meanwhile, the networks are already overflowing with videos in which you can see the crossing of bullets and burning vehicles.

The strong attempts at violence led the authorities of sinaloa to suspend classes and work activities throughout Culiacán as well as urge the population to remain in their homes until further notice.

Shootings presented during the operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán.

It should be remembered that the looting and burning of cars (as well as trailers) were initially reported by the public, it was not until 07:39 that the facts were confirmed by the secretary of State Public Security, Cristóbal Castañedawho expressed via social networks:

Two Air Force planes arrived in Culiacán after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán; AICM warns of flight cancellations The son of Chapo Guzmán was recaptured in the Sinaloan capital after a strong operation by the Armed Forces

“They are presenting dispossession of vehicles and blockades in different parts of the city (…) We are acting accordingly”.

One of the most impressive videos was shared by residents of the community of Jesus Maria, who disseminated images in which, from a helicopter, fire was opened against a land point, it is presumed that they aim at a house located in said community.

Later it was confirmed that it was a helicopter gunship of the Secretary of Defense (Senda) which was flying over this region of the mountain capital in order to capture one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel and son of “El Chapo”: Ovid Guzman.

Thus, the images that this January 5 are shared on networks account for the violent response of organized crime cells to the operation deployed against one of their leaders.

It should be remembered that Ovid Guzman, also known as “The Mouse” is one of the priority objectives of the government of USA, the country is currently offering a $5 million reward for his capture.

His capture occurs almost four years after the act remembered as “el culiacanazo” event that took place on October 17, 2019 when the government – headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) – released the member of the Sinaloa cartel in order to avoid large-scale confrontations between armed commandos and federal forces.

Currently, it is presumed that there are two coordinated military planes in the possible transfer of the son of “El Chapo”, who will presumably be kept in a high-security prison far from the area of ​​influence of the Sinaloa Cartel, however, until 11 a.m. :00 this Thursday (Mexico City central time), the situation of the detainee today is unknown.

