The most shocking moments in the history of the Oscars

The gala of oscars 2022 has left another moment for the history of cinema: Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock after the comedian made a slightly unnecessary joke about the alopecia of the actor’s wife, Jada Smith. The awards offered by the Academy since 1929 have been full of good times and joy, but also a series of comic, delirious and even disastrous moments that have made the gala itself be seen by many viewers with the sole purpose of seeing what show is provided for the occasion.

The last big Oscar hoot was in 2017, when it was given La La Land the award for Best Picture, and that award actually went to moonlit. An error that today is even used as a joke and that, of course, is already part of our popular culture. Smith now takes over from it, becoming an essential and fundamental part of the Oscars. However, there are other galas that also had impressive minutes and that left the industry and the spectators speechless.

In this text we will review only ten of those historical moments. Our favorites:

Will Smith hits Chris Rock

🔴 #NOW | Full video: Will Smith’s wife seemed upset after Chris Rock called her “GI Jane 2” at the Oscars. Jada Smith suffers from a condition that causes her hair to fall out and it bothers her husband. pic.twitter.com/3qomXe5JFm World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEClicto) March 28, 2022

It has certainly been the moment that has shocked us the most. No one expected that Smith would slap the comedian after he made a joke that, as you can see in the video, is not funny to Jada Smith. It is ironic that both Smith’s act of violence and his Best Actor award pick-up for The Williams Method, everything happens in just 30 minutes. The images speak for themselves. What is also not understood is that Will Smith laughs at the joke that Rock says

Eminem appears by surprise with ‘Lose yourself’

The only rapper to win an Oscar appeared at the 2020 gala with lose yourselfthe work that awarded him the statuette 17 years earlier, with the film 8 miles. His performance made the audience explode with emotion and everyone (well, maybe Martin Scorsese just get some sleep) to join the singer for this historic milestone. lose yourself made it up Gal Gadot get excited. In terms of live performance, nothing like it has been experienced at the Oscars, and only Eminem knows how to throw parties like this.

And the winner is… La La Land! Oh Wait!

Losing an Oscar can be a painful experience, but being told you’ve won and then taken from your hands it’s another level. La La Land leave as the big favorite in 2017. Damian Chazelle he had been going strong with his musical and had already shown that he understood perfectly how to combine music and a good story on the big screen with whiplash.

However, despite the fact that the feature film was a success and the world was betting on the play from the beginning, an error in reading the winner meant that by accident it was the La La Land team that went up on stage, and not the Moonlight. The outcome was comical, leaving even Barry Jenkins, the filmmaker responsible for the play starring Mahershala Ali, with a bittersweet taste in his mouth.

A naked man running across the stage

There are random moments, and then est est. In 1974, during the introductory speech of David Nivena man appeared (Robert Opel) naked running around the stage offering a frontal nude to the rest of the public and the rest of the spectators. How that came to be has not been confirmed, but it is rumored that Jack Hayley, Jr.producer of the ceremony, was involved in the appearance of this spontaneous.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden appear characterized as cats

In 2019 one of the worst feature films in the history of cinema will be released: catsdirected by Tom Hopper. With scandalous make-up and digital effects (but the most they were and are), Rebel Wilson and James Corden They made the decision to go dressed and made up just like they did in the aforementioned movie. Of cats almost in human form. “As members of the cast of the film catsnobody better than us understands the importance of good visual effects”, they said. A joke that of course shook the building.

Adrien Brody and his kiss to Halle Berry

Brody also became a legend at the Academy Awards thanks to this memorable kiss he gave Halle Berry, receiving his award for Best Actor for his performance in The pianist in 2003. A kiss that neither comes to mind, nor does it have a context, nor is it known exactly where it comes frombut at least it was a movie for both of them.

Jack Palance does push-ups with one arm

The theme of age is always present in feature films, and more so in action films. Filmmakers, as a general rule, always pay more attention to artists who are young because of their physical condition, but Jack Palance wanted to record that age is just a number and that, at the time, he was a kid, because he started doing push-ups with one hand. This he did after picking up his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for City Slickers in 1992.

Marlon Brando rejects his Oscar

Brando made a gesture that we have never seen again. The Academy wanted to reward the artist for his performance as Vito Corleone in The Godfather (who, by the way, is now 50 years old). However, the actor rejected the invitation and the award and did not attend the gala, offering Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American civil rights activist, come onstage for him to read a speech explaining why Brando had decided not to go. It was all for the treatment of American Indians in the film industry.

Frank Capra, the first ‘La La Land’ case







Before the big mistake that was made with La La Landback in 1934, from the first editions of the Academy Awards, Frank Capra was nominated for Best Director alongside Frank Lloyd. Actor Will Rogers, responsible for presenting the award, said; “Come up here and pick her up, Frank.” Capra thought he was referring to, but it was actually Lloyd.

Error with the death of Janet Patterson







It is possibly the worst mistake that has been made in all the Oscars galas, because we are talking about the appearance of a deceased person being confused. Janet Patterson was part of the ‘In Memoriam’but it was the image of Jan Chapman the one next to the name. In 2017, the Australian production company was not too happy.