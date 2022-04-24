The most shocking moments in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

A week has passed since the most mediatic trial between celebrities began, in this case Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and the two have revealed quite shady facts.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard dating since their divorce in 2016, just a year after they were married, when the actress filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order for the Pirates of the Caribbean star for domestic violence under the influence of drugs and alcohol. A year later they achieved their separation under a mutual agreement. During this battle, Depp said that his ex was trying to sell him as a violent man in order to reach a premature financial settlement. In 2018, Heard wrote a text for The Washington Post where she regretted being canceled despite being a victim of domestic abuse, indirectly alluding to Depp as her aggressor. He sued her for defamation and asked for a payment of not less than 50 million dollars to compensate the damages. caused, including the trial he lost against the British tabloid The Sun, an information medium that frontally celebrated “the resignation” of the actor from the Fantastic Beasts saga, where he played Gellert Grindelwald, now in the hands of Mads Mikkelsen. Incidentally, Heard kept her job as Mera in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to James Wan and Jason Momoa’s King of Atlantis. Heard countersued and asked for no less than 100 million dollars in compensation for the damages caused by her ex-husband. Quite a lawsuit that involves infidelities, substance abuse, domestic violence, etc. A rather toxic relationship whose trial for defamation, until today, has already been trial for seven days in Fairfax, Virginia. If you are not aware of the gossip, We bring you the most shocking revelations that have emerged from the US courts.

Infidelity with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp presented material from elevator cameras in his apartment where he evidenced the infidelity of Amber Heard with Elon Musk and James Franco. In fact, it is presumed that the technology mogul broke up with Grimes because of his obsession with the co-star of Jason Momoa in Aquaman. He has denied being the type of the images, because for us it is him, right? It was reported that the visits occurred while Depp was filming and that Cara Delevingne would have joined them for a sexual threesome.

He used a bottle to penetrate her

the lawyer of Amber Heardinstead of the affected one, narrated that Johnny Depp would have sexually abused his ex-partner with a bottle of alcohol for three days in Australia. The defender of the actress Aquaman claimed that he was under the influence of ecstasy. This would have happened in 2016, the year in which they had to apologize to the Oceanian country for illegally introducing their two puppies. He denied it and looked at the entire statement with a shocked face.

He exhibited physical attacks from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp took recordings of Amber Heard where she screams and confesses physical abuse against her ex-husband, being the first time the voice of the Aquaman co-star is heard during the trial so far. “I didn’t punch you. Sorry. I didn’t slap you, I was hitting you. That wasn’t a punch,” was the audio heard by the court, continuing, “You’ve been in a lot of fights. You’ve been hit. I didn’t cheat on you, I was just hitting you. I don’t even know what my hand movement was. You’re fine, I didn’t even hurt you. You are a fucking baby. Already the fuck grows up Johnny!”, he added. Apparently, Depp recorded the episode knowing that he would need it, as he asks her if that was a physical fight and she nods. In the same tests she questioned her ability to raise her child and exposed another five episodes, including the beating she received for being two hours late for her 30th birthday dinner.

Victim of verbal humiliation

The sister of Johnny DeppChristi, came forward as a witness for her brother and represented, and shared that the actress often he made fun of his physique and reproached him for being “a fat old man”. When Christian Dior approached to make her the image of one of her campaigns, she scoffed and told him that she didn’t have a shred of style. The former assistant Amber Heard, Kate James, maintained that her former client was quite hurtful with her words and on one occasion he spat in his face.

Johnny Depp exchanged violent messages

One of the few tests Amber Heard has concretized in his defense is the exposure of explicit messages that his ex Johnny Depp He exchanged with other friends and even colleagues from the field. “I hope his corpse rots in the fucking trunk of a Honda Civic.. That idiot ruined the cool life we ​​had for a while,” Depp told his friend Isaac Baruch. Paul Bettany, in 2013, also discussed how Heard should die, based on his friend’s imagination.

Amber Heard threatened to commit suicide

Johnny Depp confessed that he prolonged his cohabitation and relationship with Amber Heard because on a couple of occasions he hinted at suicide. “The times I tried to leave I was crying, screaming ‘I can’t live without you. I’m going to die‘” the actor recalled, and recounted how his mother attempted a first suicide when her father abandoned her. “A very visual image, and I didn’t want to break her heart,” he added.

Completely banned from Disney

When questioned about the collateral damage after the accusations of Amber Heard that place him as a violent man, drug addict, alcoholic, Johnny Depp he smiled and said that he lost absolutely everything, including, the most painful, his leading role in the multi-million dollar franchise from Walt Disney Studios, Pirates of the Caribbean. “Less than everything is no longer possible. Everyone sees you that way and they don’t love you,” he said, resigned to his present. Do not wait to see another installment of Captain Jack Sparrow with the presence of the actor. To this we add the “resignation” to the character of Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animals.

Johnny was addicted to painkillers

During their testimonies, Johnny Depp Not only did he say he broke his long-standing sobriety after the vodka bottle mishap, but he was addicted to painkillers while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Stranger Waters. The actor resorted to the abuse of oxycodone to calm the pain of his sciatica after a fall on the set. He denied the use of opioids and other psychotropic substances.

Amber Heard threw a bottle at him

During the trial, Johnny Depp presented photographs of him being treated by medical personnel after an alleged violent dispute with Amber Heard, who would have thrown a bottle of vodka at him that cut off his left middle finger. “We were in Australia, I was filming Pirates of the Caribbeanand she threw a bottle of vodka at me and it exploded right on my finger“, she narrated. To calm her stress, she drank a drink and broke her sobriety. “Then she put out a cigarette on my cheek,” she completed the horror story. She defended herself by assuring that she was taken by the neck and smashed against a large mirror.