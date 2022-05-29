The most similar famous mothers and daughters

Photo credit: Lester Cohen – Getty Images

Lately, we have had evidence of children of ‘celebrities’ who have hit the growth spurt and are already taller than their mothers, as is the case with britney spears children either Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. But what surprises us the most, as manual fans that we are, is the similarity that is generated between mothers and daughters when the latter reach a certain age.

And the thing is that it is not something relevant, but the curiosity that it arouses is more than remarkable, that is why we have compiled the most amazing similarities on video, so that you can see how genetics plays and what fantasy some girls that you remember from when you were little already are –passage of time through– older, as is the case of Ava Phillippe or Lila Grace Moss.

Do you want to see them all? Hit ‘play’!

THE FAMOUS MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS THAT LOOK Alike

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin. Even if you remember Apple as a child, she is now a teenager, and she is just like her mother! Madonna and Lourdes León. They were identical when they were the same age. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. How alike these two Hollywood titans are. Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith. It shows that they are mother and daughter, huh? Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. With Shiloh’s recent appearances at different events, fans have been blown away. It’s Angelina Jolie when she was 15 years old. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Supermodel daughter of a supermodel, two drops of water. Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp. They are one of the most surprising examples, especially when they were the same age. Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss. How old is Lila! And she very much like her iconic mother. Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Mother and daughter or twins? ‘wow’ Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. Suri is no longer the baby you remember, she has grown up and is the spitting image of her mother. Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson. When they were 20 years old they were exactly the same person. Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. They could be sisters, right? Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid. In their teens they were the same. Demi Moore and Rummer Willis. They cannot deny that they are mother and daughter. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe. They are, without a doubt, the real winners of this list of celebrities.

