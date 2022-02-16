The most solid banks in Italy: the ranking

After the hoax of the block of current contri- butions (we talked about it here), how are the banks? And a question that will interest our readers even more: how are our banks, where we have deposited our money, opened current accounts, asked for loans or mortgages and obtained credit cards and debit cards? To understand this it is useful to observe thelatest ranking SREP-Supervisory Review and Evaluation Processwhich assessed the state of health of credit institutions throughout the Eurozone, including Italy.

What is SREP and what it is used for

The SREP concept was first introduced in 2004 with the Basel 2 Accords. Updated rules were applied in 2006 across the EU and have been adhered to by the various national supervisory authorities since then. But this is not a new concept, to be honest.

Previously this task was carried out by the national supervisory authorities. The novelty of the SREP in the context of the Single Supervisory Mechanism is the application of a methodology and timing common to all banks, subject to European banking supervision.

Supervisors play an important role risk assessment and measurement work at individual bank level. This fundamental moment of supervisory activity, called the “Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process” (SREP in fact), consists in summarizing the results that emerged from the analysis for a given year and in indicating to the bank the actions to be taken.

In the SREP decision that the supervisory authority sends to the bank at the end of the process, the fundamental objectives for addressing the problems encountered are defined. The bank must therefore carry out a corrective action on schedule.

The business model, governance and risk management, capital risk and liquidity risk are assessed. The SREP decision is tailored to the individual bank profile. In general, each bank is required to comply with the regulatory requirements concerning the minimum amount of capital it must hold (so-called “first pillar“). In the SREP decision, then, the supervisory authority may request to hold additional capital and / or set qualitative requirements (the so-called “second pillar“).

How are the banks today and what are the risks

But what does the 2021 report say? First of all, that after the pandemic, the macroeconomic environment stabilized further in 2021 and macroeconomic forecasts have improved over the course of the year, so much so that the economic growth will remain strong over the next 3 years.

However, uncertainties remain about the future evolution of the pandemic, in particular regarding the spread of new variants of the virusand thedisruption of the supply chain it is currently weighing on trade and overall economic activity (here when the pandemic will really end, there is a date).

There are other risks on the horizon too, though: the possibility of cyber attacksi risks related to the climate and the environment and the possibility of a disruption that could affect the current low interest rate situation, which could be characterized by shocks on interest rates or credit spreads, resulting in sharp price corrections.

To not miss the latest news and receive our best content, subscribe for free to the QuiFinanza Telegram channel: just click here

Do the banks have enough liquidity? But watch out for the bills

The ECB had asked banks to remain cautious in deciding dividends and share buybacks, carefully considering the sustainability of their business models. Until 30 September 2021, banks have limited dividend payments in line with the ECB’s recommendation.

Although there was some recovery in distributions after 30 September 2021, pay-outs remained, on average, similar to pre-Covid levels. Overall, the ECB Banking Supervision’s Dividend Recommendation therefore proved effective. Maintaining dividends at the height of the pandemic increased capitalization levels, putting banks in a good position to overcome the prevailing uncertainty.

As for the customer side, however, current accounts are becoming more and more expensive: both for families and for pensioners, there are increases between 7% and 14%. Not only. There is also another novelty: you begin to have to pay the fee for the ATMjust as the Antitrust decision on Bancomat spa’s request to release the commission and the cash withdrawal from the customer’s bank is expected by 29 April, to move it to the bank that owns the ATM.

The safest banks in Italy

But let’s see in detail how the main Italian banks are doing. Which are the most solid?

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

The ranking of the most solid Italian banks based on the study conducted by SREP opens with Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which occupies the 92nd position in the general ranking. The Genoese Carige, on the other hand, remains out of the top 100 at position 106.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Monte dei Paschi di Siena occupies the 87th position in the ranking of the safest banks. MPS, whose shares are majority controlled by the Italian state, is fresh from the appointment of its new CEO: it is Luigi Lovaglio, who arrives after the revocation of all executive powers to Guido Bastianini, former CEO since August 2020 . The replacement of Bastianini with Lovaglio takes place at a rather complicated moment for the bank, which after the failure of the negotiations for the sale to Unicredit must carry out a capital increase of 2.5 billion euros by the end of 2022 and put into practice a plan of voluntary staff leaving, which should generate savings of 275 million euros per year.

Banco Bpm

In position number 65 in the general ranking of the most solid banks, we find Banco Bpm, on which Unicredit could launch a takeover bid, creating an Italian giant with dimensions similar to those of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa Sanpaolo

And speaking of Intesa Sanpaolo, the group reaches the top in the ranking, placing 4th of the most reliable credit institutions in Italy and 29th in the global ranking. In 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo was also elected one of the companies with the greatest career opportunities in Italy.

Unicredit

Lowest step of the podium and bronze medal for Unicredit, which also boasts position number 28 in the general classification. Unicredit, during 2021, was also included in the ranking of the most virtuous Italian companies in the field of Global Warming.

Mediobanca

Second Italian place for Mediobanca. In 17th place in the global ranking, it archives the first half of the 2021/2022 budget with strong growth figures. Revenues rose 12% compared to the same period of the previous year to an all-time high of € 1.459 billion, with the interest margin returning to growth and record commissions.

Credem

Finally, somewhat surprisingly, Credem ranks first in the ranking of the most solid Italian banks. Credito Emiliano, which occupies the third position in the general ranking, is preceded by two French institutions, the Caisse de Refinancement de l’Habitat and Sfil SA.