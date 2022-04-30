The most sought-after sneakers of the moment are glitter. it’s a bad idea

We like glitter. Perhaps not everyone, and certainly not with the same intensity, but in general terms and at least as a market, yes, we like “brilli brilli”. She pointed it out recently fashion in an article in which he explained how the most sought-after sneakers are models sprinkled with glittery and glitter drawings in the purest style of the “Lelli Kelly” of our childhood; but she arrives with a walk around the city, head down, with her eyes fixed on the feet of the rest of the passers-by, to reach a similar conclusion. Yes, it is like that: we are crazy about some good shiny sneakers.

The problem is that this taste can be expensive.

And, beware, it is not a price that we are going to feel (only) in the portfolio.

Where are some good shoes with glitter… Well, that, where there are some good sneakers bathed in glitter that take off the bland models with matte colors. Brands with “pull” such as Golden Goose, Converse, Vans, Skechers, McQueen, Miu Miu or Adidas, known and made visible by celebrities such as Ana de Armas or Selena Gómez, include models with glitter or sequins in their catalog. Some incorporate it in some areas or drawings; others look straight out of a glitter pond.

A trend cooked for years. The phenomenon has been cooking for years. Five years ago, the sneakers with glittery they were already a trend and in shoe stores you could find a respectable assortment of shoes with glitter and sequins. The manufacturers did not take long to grasp the attractiveness of the proposal and bet on it. In 2017, for example, the company Opening Ceremony teamed up with Vans to add shoes covered in glitter from top to bottom to its catalog.

A trend that is noticeable beyond shoe stores. That’s how it is. The boom of glitter is felt well beyond shoe stores or fashion catwalks and directly connects with one of the great environmental challenges that lie ahead: the proliferation of microplastics. For years we have had studies on the table with convincing figures that warn, for example, that 83% of the water that comes out of our taps contains plastic microfibers.

Researchers have found tiny plastic particles in water bottles, oceans and seas, in the Pyrenees, at an altitude of 2,800 meters; in food and even in our own body, in lungs and blood. In 2019, a study calculated that an average American ingested between 39,000 and 52,000 plastic particles with his food and drink after a year.

Where exactly does the glitter occupy? “Glitter is a microplastic and has the same potential to cause damage as any other, such as microspheres, tiny plastic particles that some cosmetic products contain,” explains Alice Horton, a researcher at the Center for Ecology and Hydrology in the United Kingdom. Guardian. To achieve the shine that makes it successful, manufacturers often use aluminum and polyethylene terephthalate.

How serious and the damage that glitter can cause, yes, is something that the scientific community is still not entirely clear on. Sue Kinsey, from the Marine Conservation Society, explained in 2018 to The country that glitter represents “only a small part of the load of microplastics that reaches the waterways and the sea” and the marine biologist at the University of Plymouth Robert Thompson recognized that, at least in 2018, there was still a lack of a “clear idea” of its impact. Both agreed, in any case, that at least part can get out of control.

When fashion is felt in the rivers. Over the last few years, some studies have tried to clear up doubts. It happened for example in 2020, with an investigation published in Journal of Hazardous Materials and in which it was analyzed how glitter affects the ecosystems of rivers and lakes. The study, led by Dr. Dannielle Green, found that its particles impoverished river environments: after 36 days, the root of the common duckweed had halved its length and the level of chlorophyll in the water was three times lower .

A problem that goes beyond footwear. The problem, of course, does not only affect sports shoes or sequined sweaters, bags and t-shirts. One of the great challenges posed by glitter is precisely that it is present in a number of products, such as makeup, stationery or school supplies. At the end of 2017, a British chain of nurseries and early childhood education, Tops Day Nurseries, even activated a campaign to advocate its elimination in leisure and educational activities and encouraged to think of formulas for its elimination.

Campaigns to stop the advance of microplastics. Tops Day Nurseries is not the only campaign that seeks to stop the advance of microplastics in one way or another. In the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and France, steps have already been taken at the administrative level to veto the manufacture, marketing and use of certain products with microbeads or non-degradable plastic microspheres. In 2019 the EU also did something similar to ban the use of microplastics in, among other products, cosmetics, paints and detergents.

The focus, yes, is focused on the set of plastic particles that are harmful to the environment and not specifically on glitter. Regarding its use, in 2017 at least there were experts who were cautious and advocate not banning materials until they had a consensus idea of ​​its scope. The key, they point out, would be to regulate and promote sustainable products.

biodegradable alternatives. And that, indeed, is what some researchers are looking for. At the end of last year, the University of Cambridge presented a “bio-glitter” that replaces plastics with a material based on cellulose nanocrystals. They shine just like the glitter that we have been seeing all our lives in cavalcades and floats; but —assert its creators— its impact on the environment is much less harmful. Basically for its preparation they use the pulp present in the cellulose of wood, fruit or the stem of plants and vegetables.

The big question is… Would it look just as good in sneakers?