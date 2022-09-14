Entertainment

The most special autumn jeans are already on the street and María Pombo says that you are going to wear them as you least imagine

When Mary Pombo wears a garment on her Instagram account we are sure we will not stop seeing it on the street and in other influencers. And that is what has happened to us when we see these autumn jeans with the most special print. While it has been one of the great forgotten and relegated during the summer in favor of linen pants or other similar and light materials, with the arrival of September and the back to the city takes back his throne favorite pants of any female wardrobe. Yes, we are talking about cowboyand that’s how you’re going to wear this fall. If a few days ago we told you that the autumn cowboy was graynow we tell you that it will also be this Mary Pombo with diamond pattern. Because it’s that jeans that you put on and it already makes you look. Doesn’t it seem very original to you?

If a few weeks ago Mary Pombo made us want their white Mango cowboy-style jeansnow he has driven us crazy with these Cowboys of the new collection of High Spirits which is all precious. And yesterday we could see her in all her splendor through Instagram, since María got together in a funniest morning with friends and colleagues influencersto make it clear to us what are the garments that we are not going to stop seeing this fall 2022 on Instagram and on the street.

