The most special Captain Marvel cosplay that gives Carol Danvers a Victorian touch

Captain Marvel is currently on hiatus within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We got to see the character recently in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but this time it was Lashana Lynch who gets into the skin of Carol Danvers on Earth-838, along with the rest of the Illuminati. The next time we see Brie Larson in her superhero costume it will probably be in the marvelswhich will premiere there in 2023 and which will also have the participation of Iman Vellaniactress to star Ms Marvelthe new series coming to Disney+ on June 8.

The most original Captain Marvel you’ve ever seen

To revive the character a bit, a cosplay of the Captain has been made but with a slightly different touch: Victorian style. It is a little close to The Bridgertons, so you are probably familiar with the type of wardrobe if you watch that Netflix fiction. Or if you have directly been able to see the seasons of Penny Dreadful, then you already know roughly what the design will be like. Posted on Reddit, the latest creation of the cosplayer Aknie that we will leave you with below has given Carol Danvers a touch of the 19th century, although the most curious thing is that the typical characteristics of the character’s costume have been added.







The rough design is amazing and the level of detail is also insane. It seems simple, but Passing on a current suit or dress model to that of another era is by no means a task that is within everyone’s reach.. However, the cosplay is resolved with great efficiency and precision, keeping even the typical V of Captain Marvel. For now this is the closest we will be to receiving new content for the character, who had his moment of glory in phase 3 but who, now in phase 4, is a bit abandoned.