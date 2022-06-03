Entertainment

The most special Captain Marvel cosplay that gives Carol Danvers a Victorian touch

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Captain Marvel is currently on hiatus within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We got to see the character recently in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but this time it was Lashana Lynch who gets into the skin of Carol Danvers on Earth-838, along with the rest of the Illuminati. The next time we see Brie Larson in her superhero costume it will probably be in the marvelswhich will premiere there in 2023 and which will also have the participation of Iman Vellaniactress to star Ms Marvelthe new series coming to Disney+ on June 8.

The most original Captain Marvel you’ve ever seen

To revive the character a bit, a cosplay of the Captain has been made but with a slightly different touch: Victorian style. It is a little close to The Bridgertons, so you are probably familiar with the type of wardrobe if you watch that Netflix fiction. Or if you have directly been able to see the seasons of Penny Dreadful, then you already know roughly what the design will be like. Posted on Reddit, the latest creation of the cosplayer Aknie that we will leave you with below has given Carol Danvers a touch of the 19th century, although the most curious thing is that the typical characteristics of the character’s costume have been added.


Captain Marvel

The rough design is amazing and the level of detail is also insane. It seems simple, but Passing on a current suit or dress model to that of another era is by no means a task that is within everyone’s reach.. However, the cosplay is resolved with great efficiency and precision, keeping even the typical V of Captain Marvel. For now this is the closest we will be to receiving new content for the character, who had his moment of glory in phase 3 but who, now in phase 4, is a bit abandoned.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

all the movies in order, characters and origin of the saga

6 mins ago

Criticism of “Shirley”, the imaginary world of Shirley Jackson with Elisabeth Moss

18 mins ago

Bisexualität: Die Psychologin Julia Shaw erklärtvielseitiges Begehren

26 mins ago

The 3 phrases that made Amber Heard lose her mind

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button