The most spectacular looks of the amfAR gala

Within the framework of the Cannes Festival there are many firms that organize their own parties that also attract attention for the spectacular outfits of their guests. This is the case of the amfAR gala, an event organized annually by Carine Roitfeld to raise funds for the fight against AIDS.

An event that this Thursday night brought together actresses and models and featured musical performances by Rocky Martin, Christina Aguilera and Charli XCX. These were the most outstanding looks of the solidarity evening:

Eva Longoria wasted sensuality with a spectacular black design by Mônot, with an asymmetrical neckline and strategic cut outs on the abdomen and on the skirt. The actress gathered her hair in a ponytail to give prominence to her dress and her hoop earrings.



Eva Longoria on the amfAR gala red carpet PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Cara Delevingne was another of the guests who dared with the openings. The British model had problems with her super plunging neckline that she was about to play tricks on her on more than one occasion. She completed her sultry look with a fine gold necklace and a wet look hairstyle.



Cara Delevingne at the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Olivia Culpo was radiant in a striking red long-sleeved design from Saint Laurent’s spring-summer 2022 collection. The model perfectly defended this dress with a plunging neckline and slit skirt.



Olivia Culpo on the amfAR gala red carpet PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Christina Aguilera opted for a baroque-style black velvet design, with raised shoulders and a jeweled snake detail running down her arms.



Christina Aguilera on the amfAR Gala Red Carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Candice Swanepoel wore a minimalist style design with a plunging neckline and a slit in the skirt. Like many of her guests, she gathered her hair up in a wet-look bun and gave prominence to her lips, matching her dress.



Candice Swanepoel at the amfAR Gala Red Carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Elsa Hosk dressed in one of the firms of the moment, Valentino, to cause a sensation at the gala. The Swedish model made a difference with a minidress with an architectural neckline, long sleeves and a trapeze skirt. She finished off the look with platform shoes that are on trend this season.



Elsa Hosk on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Sara Sampaio opted for a sequined design that left her back uncovered and decorated with an impressive necklace. The front part was characterized by its drapes that stylized the silhouette of the Victoria’s Secret top.



Sara Sampaio on the red carpet of the amfAR gala OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Vanessa Hudgens shone in a dress with jewel-embroidery and metallic brocades by Miu Miu. A neck design halter which she wore with a polished chignon with the front strands loose to frame her face and a makeup with prominence for her look, with infinite eyeliner.



Vanessa Hudgens on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Ashley Graham wore a tight red dress with a strapless neckline and a skirt that parted at the height of the thighs to give way to a hem with a lot of volume thanks to the layers of tulle.



Ashley Graham on the amfAR Gala Red Carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Coco Rocha surrendered to the 3D designs of Iris Van Herpen with a spectacular dress from the spring-summer 2021 collection in gray and ocher tones. A look that ended with simple sandals and dramatic makeup, to match the design.



Coco Rocha on the red carpet of the amfAR gala OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Milla Jovovich caused a sensation with a voluminous sky blue design that recreated the waves of the sea. A stunning creation with a long train that she wore with diamond jewels and rhinestones of the same tone.



Milla Jovovich on the amfAR gala red carpet Vianney Le Caer / AP

Natasha Poly captured all eyes in a suggestive black dress by Peter Dundas, with a high neck, long sleeves and the center with striking openings with ribbons that wrapped around her figure. She completed the look with matching black ankle boots.



Natasha Poly on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Shanina Shaik, with a minimalist black dress by Alexander McQueen with which she boasted of pregnancy. A satin design with a neckline vlong sleeves and a skirt with a slight train that she wore with an informal semi-updo.



Shanina Shaik on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Leonie Hanne got Celia Kritharioti’s Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection right with a transparent design. The influencer She was very pretty in a mesh dress with paillettesasymmetric neckline and decorated with fringes and sequins.



Leonie Hanne on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Georgia Fowler was one of the few guests who showed up to the event wearing pants. In her case, she wore a striking and sensual jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad, from the spring-summer 2022 Haute Couture collection, studded with sequins and crystals and which had a matching cape.



Georgia Fowler on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Izabel Goulart dared with the fashion of metallic designs with a striking Roberto Cavalli dress in silver and gold tones, with openings at the neckline and abdomen.



Izabel Goulart on the amfAR gala red carpet OLIVIER SANCHEZ / EFE

Julia Restoin Roitfeld was another of the guests who opted for black, in her case, for a set made up of a crop top and a side slit skirt.



Julia Restoin Roitfeld on the amfAR gala red carpet Olivier Sanchez / EFE

Nina Dobrev also jumped on the plunging neckline trend with a red design with an asymmetrical neckline, built-in glove and a large slit in the chest area.



Nina Dobrev on the amfAR gala red carpet PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Frida Aasen was another of the models who wore the fashion of the cut out with a white design, long sleeves, with ribbons that ran through the neckline and abdomen.